World
Canada 'condemns' jailing of Michael Spavor in China: ambassador
- We condemn that decision," Dominic Barton told reporters outside the court
11 Aug 2021
DANDONG: The Canadian ambassador to China on Wednesday condemned the jailing of Michael Spavor by a Chinese court, which sentenced the businessman to 11 years in prison.
"We condemn that decision," Dominic Barton told reporters outside the court. "There is the opportunity for an appeal. That's something that he (Spavor) will talk with his lawyers about."
Comments