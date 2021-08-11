ANL 30.00 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.74%)
ASC 18.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.79%)
ASL 24.04 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
BOP 8.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
BYCO 9.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.81%)
FCCL 21.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.28%)
FFBL 26.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.73%)
FFL 20.35 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.14%)
FNEL 8.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.07%)
GGGL 25.88 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (6.94%)
GGL 42.46 Increased By ▲ 3.00 (7.6%)
HUMNL 6.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1%)
JSCL 22.11 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
KAPCO 39.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.68%)
KEL 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
MDTL 3.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.55%)
MLCF 43.73 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.53%)
NETSOL 152.10 Increased By ▲ 5.76 (3.94%)
PACE 7.18 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.42%)
PAEL 31.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.84%)
PIBTL 10.79 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.65%)
POWER 8.87 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 22.99 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.48%)
PTC 12.26 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.91%)
SILK 1.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.16%)
SNGP 50.75 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.48%)
TELE 17.56 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (6.94%)
TRG 153.20 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (0.7%)
UNITY 38.88 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (3.1%)
WTL 3.49 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (4.49%)
BR100 5,094 Increased By ▲ 14.91 (0.29%)
BR30 25,336 Increased By ▲ 185.54 (0.74%)
KSE100 47,135 Increased By ▲ 11.86 (0.03%)
KSE30 18,812 Decreased By ▼ -2.11 (-0.01%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
24,004
8624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,075,504
3,88424hr
7.85% positivity
Sindh
401,790
Punjab
365,824
Balochistan
31,234
Islamabad
91,217
KPK
149,056
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 11, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings

Recorder Report 11 Aug 2021

KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

===================================================================================================
                                                           Dividend        BC-2 Start          AGM/
Name of Company                       Book Closure          Bonus/            Date             EOGM
                                   From          To         Right          Ex-Price
===================================================================================================
Next Capital Limited ##         05-08-2021   11-08-2021
Nimir Resins Limited ###        09-08-2021   16-08-2021
Zephyr Textiles Limited #       10-08-2021   16-08-2021                                  16-08-2021
Service Fabrics Limited         13-08-2021   19-08-2021   1486% R          11-08-2021
Nestle Pakistan Limited         13-08-2021   20-08-2021   1150% (i)        11-08-2021
(HUBCSC2) The Hub Power
Company Limited                 16-08-2021   22-08-2021
Husein Sugar Mills Limited      16-08-2021   23-08-2021   37.50% R***      12-08-2021
Pakistan Tobacco Company
Limited                         17-08-2021   23-08-2021   260% (i)         13-08-2021
Allied Bank Limited #           20-08-2021   27-08-2021                                  27-08-2021
Husein Sugar Mills Limited      24-08-2021   27-08-2021                                  27-08-2021
Ghani Global Holdings
Limited #                       23-08-2021   28-08-2021                                  28-08-2021
United Bank Limited             28-08-2021   03-09-2021   40% (ii)         26-08-2021
Panther Tyres Limited           09-09-2021   15-09-2021   20% (F), 20%B    07-09-2021    15-09-2021
E ngro Powergen Qadirpur
Limited                         10-09-2021   16-09-2021   15% (i)          08-09-2021
Habib Bank Limited              12-09-2021   18-09-2021   17.50% (ii)      09-09-2021
Engro Fertilizers Limited       14-09-2021   20-09-2021   40% (ii)         10-09-2021
Colgate-Palmolive (Pakistan)
Limited                         15-09-2021   21-09-2021   240% (F), 15% B  13-09-2021    21-09-2021
Century Paper & Board Mills
Limited                         17-09-2021   23-09-2021   15% (F), 15% B   15-09-2021    23-09-2021
Arif Habib Limited              18-09-2021   25-09-2021   100% (F), 10%B   16-09-2021    25-09-2021
Lucky Cement Limited            14-09-2021   28-09-2021   NIL                            28-09-2021
Gadoon Textile Mills Limited    21-09-2021   28-09-2021   120% (F)         17-09-2021    28-09-2021
Fauji Fertilizer Company
Limited                         22-09-2021   28-09-2021   26% (ii)         20-09-2021
ICI Pakistan Limited            23-09-2021   29-09-2021   200% (F)         21-09-2021    29-09-2021
===================================================================================================

Indications:

Book Closure for Acquisition of Voting Shares ##

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

Book Closure for change in Face value from Rs.5/- to Rs.10/- ###

Right issue at Premium of Rs.5/- per share *

Right issue at a Premium of Rs.7.50/- per share ***

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

General Meetings of companies stock exchanges Nestle Pakistan Limited Next Capital Limited Dates of Closure of Books & Annual Service Fabrics Limited

Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings

$2.7bn remittances arrive in July

US Senate passes Biden's massive infrastructure bill

Monetary benefits to expats: 'NRLP' being launched to encourage official channel

RLNG-fired plants: Govt decides to go for debt re-capitalization, refinancing

Delay in LNG spot cargoes tenders costs kitty Rs10.6bn

PM for development of beach tourism in Balochistan

PM's focus on Karachi becomes razor sharp

Govt moves SC against LHC sugar price verdict

Privatisation programme: SLIC delisting to be approved today

Supplies from Fata, Pata to taxable areas: FBR to set up 'IREN' checkposts for surveillance

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.