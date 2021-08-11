ANL
30.00
Increased By
▲ 0.80 (2.74%)
ASC
18.85
Decreased By
▼ -0.15 (-0.79%)
ASL
24.04
Increased By
▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
BOP
8.22
Decreased By
▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
BYCO
9.84
Decreased By
▼ -0.08 (-0.81%)
FCCL
21.56
Decreased By
▼ -0.06 (-0.28%)
FFBL
26.14
Decreased By
▼ -0.46 (-1.73%)
FFL
20.35
Increased By
▲ 0.23 (1.14%)
FNEL
8.31
Decreased By
▼ -0.09 (-1.07%)
GGGL
25.88
Increased By
▲ 1.68 (6.94%)
GGL
42.46
Increased By
▲ 3.00 (7.6%)
HUMNL
6.96
Decreased By
▼ -0.07 (-1%)
JSCL
22.11
Increased By
▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
KAPCO
39.45
Decreased By
▼ -0.27 (-0.68%)
KEL
3.82
Decreased By
▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
MDTL
3.59
Decreased By
▼ -0.02 (-0.55%)
MLCF
43.73
Increased By
▲ 0.23 (0.53%)
NETSOL
152.10
Increased By
▲ 5.76 (3.94%)
PACE
7.18
Increased By
▲ 0.03 (0.42%)
PAEL
31.90
Decreased By
▼ -0.27 (-0.84%)
PIBTL
10.79
Increased By
▲ 0.07 (0.65%)
POWER
8.87
No Change
▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL
22.99
Increased By
▲ 0.11 (0.48%)
PTC
12.26
Increased By
▲ 0.11 (0.91%)
SILK
1.70
Decreased By
▼ -0.02 (-1.16%)
SNGP
50.75
Increased By
▲ 0.24 (0.48%)
TELE
17.56
Increased By
▲ 1.14 (6.94%)
TRG
153.20
Increased By
▲ 1.06 (0.7%)
UNITY
38.88
Increased By
▲ 1.17 (3.1%)
WTL
3.49
Increased By
▲ 0.15 (4.49%)
Comments are closed on this story.