ANL 29.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-4.26%)
ASC 19.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-3.55%)
ASL 24.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.24%)
BOP 8.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.43%)
BYCO 9.92 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.4%)
FCCL 21.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.13%)
FFBL 26.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 20.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.77 (-8.09%)
FNEL 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.89%)
GGGL 24.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-6.92%)
GGL 39.46 Decreased By ▼ -3.19 (-7.48%)
HUMNL 7.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.36%)
JSCL 22.09 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-5.6%)
KAPCO 39.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-1.68%)
KEL 3.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
MDTL 3.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.63%)
MLCF 43.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.74%)
NETSOL 146.34 Decreased By ▼ -11.66 (-7.38%)
PACE 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-4.28%)
PAEL 32.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.59%)
PIBTL 10.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.81%)
POWER 8.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.55%)
PRL 22.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.52%)
PTC 12.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.46%)
SILK 1.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.15%)
SNGP 50.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-1.44%)
TELE 16.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-5.36%)
TRG 152.14 Decreased By ▼ -4.86 (-3.1%)
UNITY 37.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.76%)
WTL 3.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-4.57%)
BR100 5,079 Decreased By ▼ -73.97 (-1.44%)
BR30 25,150 Decreased By ▼ -659.88 (-2.56%)
KSE100 47,124 Decreased By ▼ -366.33 (-0.77%)
KSE30 18,814 Decreased By ▼ -151.31 (-0.8%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,918
5324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,071,620
4,04024hr
7.55% positivity
Sindh
400,400
Punjab
364,680
Balochistan
31,177
Islamabad
90,660
KPK
148,619
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 09, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Canadian dollar firms as US infrastructure bill makes progress

  • Canadian dollar strengthens 0.2% against the greenback
  • Loonie trades in a range of 1.2532 to 1.2583
  • Price of US oil falls 3.8%
  • Canadian bond yields ease across a flatter curve
Reuters 09 Aug 2021

TORONTO: The Canadian dollar edged higher against its US counterpart on Monday as the US Senate came closestrong textr to passing a $1 trillion infrastructure package, but gains were capped by additional pressure on oil prices.

The US Senate on Sunday took further steps toward passing a bipartisan infrastructure bill that includes the largest US investment in roads and bridges in decades.

Canada sends about 75% of its exports to the United States, including oil.

US crude prices were down 3.8% at $65.71 a barrel, extending last week's steep losses, on concerns that new coronavirus-related restrictions in Asia could slow a global recovery in fuel demand.

Oil slides 4% on China virus curbs and strong dollar

A United Nations panel's dire warning on climate change added to the gloomy mood.

The Canadian dollar was trading 0.2% higher at 1.2533 to the greenback, or 79.79 US cents, clawing back some of last week's decline. The currency traded in a range of 1.2532 to 1.2583.

Speculators have raised their bullish bets on the Canadian dollar for the first time in five weeks, data from the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission showed on Friday. As of Aug. 3, net long positions had increased to 7,460 contracts from 5,374 in the prior week.

Investors were still assessing whether Friday's strong US payrolls report would take the Federal Reserve a step nearer to winding back its stimulus.

TSX falls off record high as oil slump hits energy stocks

Canada also released jobs data on Friday. The economy added fewer jobs than expected although most of the gains were in full-time work and hours worked climbed.

Canadian government bond yields were lower across much of a flatter curve. The 10-year fell 2.3 basis points to 1.217%, pulling back from its highest since July 16 earlier in the day at 1.257%.

US Senate US crude prices Canadian dollars

Canadian dollar firms as US infrastructure bill makes progress

PM Imran inaugurates Miyawaki urban forest in Lahore

UAE ambassador, CM Sindh discuss investment avenues

Court extends judicial remand of Zahir Jaffer's parents till August 23

Germany rejects calls for troops to return to Afghanistan

KSE-100 under pressure, loses 366 points

Active coronavirus cases in Pakistan jump to over 83,000 as fourth wave continues

Hike in power base tariff: World Bank irked by govt's 'failure' to honour commitment

Do not need to wait for reminder SMS to get 2nd vaccine dose: SAPM on health

Govt advised to scrap sugarcane support price

Goods imported under Export Facilitation Scheme 2021: FBR fixes utilisation period to 60 months

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters