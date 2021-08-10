ANL 30.00 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.74%)
ASC 18.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.79%)
ASL 24.04 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
BOP 8.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
BYCO 9.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.81%)
FCCL 21.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.28%)
FFBL 26.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.73%)
FFL 20.35 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.14%)
FNEL 8.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.07%)
GGGL 25.88 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (6.94%)
GGL 42.46 Increased By ▲ 3.00 (7.6%)
HUMNL 6.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1%)
JSCL 22.11 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
KAPCO 39.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.68%)
KEL 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
MDTL 3.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.55%)
MLCF 43.73 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.53%)
NETSOL 152.10 Increased By ▲ 5.76 (3.94%)
PACE 7.18 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.42%)
PAEL 31.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.84%)
PIBTL 10.79 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.65%)
POWER 8.87 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 22.99 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.48%)
PTC 12.26 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.91%)
SILK 1.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.16%)
SNGP 50.75 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.48%)
TELE 17.56 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (6.94%)
TRG 153.20 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (0.7%)
UNITY 38.88 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (3.1%)
WTL 3.49 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (4.49%)
BR100 5,094 Increased By ▲ 14.91 (0.29%)
BR30 25,336 Increased By ▲ 185.54 (0.74%)
KSE100 47,135 Increased By ▲ 11.86 (0.03%)
KSE30 18,812 Decreased By ▼ -2.11 (-0.01%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
24,004
8624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,075,504
3,88424hr
7.85% positivity
Sindh
401,790
Punjab
365,824
Balochistan
31,234
Islamabad
91,217
KPK
149,056
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 10, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Syria's Assad approves new cabinet: presidency

  • The new cabinet is the second to be headed by Arnous, who was first appointed by Assad last summer
AFP Updated 10 Aug 2021

DAMASCUS: Syrian President Bashar al-Assad issued a decree on Tuesday approving a new cabinet headed by Hussein Arnous, following a May election that secured Assad's grip on power in the war-torn country.

The new 29-minister government, announced less than two weeks since Assad tasked Arnous with forming it, is little changed from its predecessor.

Those at the head of the key defence, foreign affairs, interior and finance ministries remained unchanged.

But new names were appointed to lead the ministries of information, social affairs and domestic trade and consumer protection.

The reshuffle, weeks after Assad took the oath of office for a fourth seven-year term, is required by the Syrian constitution which stipulates that a cabinet's term ends with that of the president.

Syria’s Assad takes oath

On Tuesday, the presidency announced a final list of names on its social media channels.

The new cabinet is the second to be headed by Arnous, who was first appointed by Assad last summer.

It will have to deal with a spiralling economic crisis caused by a decade-long conflict and compounded by a spate of Western sanctions and a financial crunch in neighbouring Lebanon.

Spiralling poverty now affects 80 percent of the population, and the Syrian pound has plummeted to unprecedented lows against the dollar on the black market.

Aggravated fuel shortages have extended chronic power cuts to more than twenty hours a day in some areas.

To shore up diminishing reserves, the previous government repeatedly raised prices of basic items such as fuel, bread, rice and sugar.

Bashar al Assad Hussein Arnous

Syria's Assad approves new cabinet: presidency

Workers' remittances amount to $2.71 billion in July, down 2.1% YoY

Consumers get Rs30 billion subsidy on essential commodities through USC, NA told

Zahir Jaffer, parents' names placed on ECL: Sheikh Rashid

July trade deficit widens by whopping 85.53pc YoY

Six EU countries warn against open door for Afghan asylum seekers

4th wave: Active Covid-19 cases reach three-month high as Delta variant takes toll

US says it is up to Afghans to defend country as Taliban take more territory

PM Imran inaugurates ship lift and transfer system at Karachi Shipyard

5G service to be launched by December 2022: Amin

Nong calls on President Alvi, says China to provide 6m Covid vaccines this week

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters