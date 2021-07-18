Syria’s Assad takes oath
18 Jul 2021
DAMASCUS: President Bashar al-Assad took the oath of office for a fourth term in war-ravaged Syria Saturday, after officially winning 95 percent of the vote in an election dismissed abroad.
It was the second presidential poll since the start of a decade-long civil war that has killed almost half a million people and battered the country's infrastructure.
Railways to run ‘Eid special’ trains
Syria’s Assad takes oath
Newspaper holidays
Iran confirms no new round of N-talks
Regular troops deployed at all border crossings: DG ISPR
Investigation into Dasu incident has reached final stages, says Pakistan's interior minister
PM orders inquiry into kidnapping of Afghan ambassador's daughter
Pakistan partially reopens Chaman border, allows Afghans to cross over
Pakistan reports over 2,000 Covid-19 cases for third straight day
Pakistan receives shipment carrying 1.2 million doses of AstraZeneca
Russia offered US use of Central Asia bases for Afghan intel: report
Read more stories
Comments