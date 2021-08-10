ANL 30.28 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (3.7%)
ASC 18.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.11%)
ASL 23.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.42%)
BOP 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.61%)
BYCO 9.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.11%)
FCCL 21.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.23%)
FFBL 26.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.34%)
FFL 20.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.6%)
FNEL 8.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.14%)
GGGL 23.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.07%)
GGL 39.85 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.99%)
HUMNL 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.85%)
JSCL 21.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.22%)
KAPCO 39.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.81%)
KEL 3.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
MDTL 3.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.22%)
MLCF 43.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.06%)
NETSOL 144.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-1.02%)
PACE 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.7%)
PAEL 31.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-2.08%)
PIBTL 10.73 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
POWER 8.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.24%)
PRL 22.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.66%)
PTC 12.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.23%)
SILK 1.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-4.07%)
SNGP 49.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.7%)
TELE 15.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-3.65%)
TRG 149.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.89 (-1.9%)
UNITY 37.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.29%)
WTL 3.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.4%)
BR100 5,042 Decreased By ▼ -37.36 (-0.74%)
BR30 24,868 Decreased By ▼ -282.24 (-1.12%)
KSE100 46,937 Decreased By ▼ -186.35 (-0.4%)
KSE30 18,730 Decreased By ▼ -83.95 (-0.45%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
24,004
8624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,075,504
3,88424hr
7.85% positivity
Sindh
401,790
Punjab
365,824
Balochistan
31,234
Islamabad
91,217
KPK
149,056
Kim's sister condemns 'perfidious' Seoul over drills

  • They have previously scaled back their annual joint military exercises significantly to facilitate nuclear talks with Pyongyang
AFP 10 Aug 2021

SEOUL: The influential sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un called Seoul authorities "perfidious" Tuesday over the South's joint military exercises with the United States, warning the two allies would face greater security threats as a result.

Kim Yo Jong's latest remarks come despite a surprise thaw on the Korean peninsula, prompted by a series of personal letters between her brother and South Korean President Moon Jae-in.

Kim Jong Un's wife makes first public appearance in over a year

The two sides last month restored cross-border communications that were severed more than a year ago, announcing their leaders had agreed to work on improving ties.

But Kim Yo Jong -- a key adviser to her brother -- condemned the South for holding "dangerous" joint military drills with Washington this month, which the North has long considered rehearsals for invasion.

She expressed her "deep regret at the perfidious behaviour of the south Korean authorities" in a statement released by Pyongyang's official KCNA news agency.

Kim's comments came as the US and South Korean militaries began their preliminary training Tuesday in the run-up to next week's yearly summertime exercise.

By carrying out the drills, Seoul and Washington would face a "more serious security threat", she said, and the North would strengthen its defence and pre-emptive strike capabilities.

Seoul and Washington are treaty allies, with the US stationing around 28,500 troops in the South to defend it against its nuclear-armed neighbour.

They have previously scaled back their annual joint military exercises significantly to facilitate nuclear talks with Pyongyang.

The South's dovish Moon is credited with brokering the first-ever summit between North Korea and a sitting US president, in Singapore in June 2018.

But the North largely cut off contact with Seoul following the collapse of a second summit between Kim and then US president Donald Trump in Hanoi that left nuclear talks at a standstill.

Cheong Seong-chang, director of the Center for North Korean Studies at the Sejong Institute in Seoul, pointed out the North had previously raised tensions during the South's joint military drills with the US.

"And they would suddenly switch to a policy of appeasement whenever it was deemed necessary, when the drills were over," he said.

Kim Yo Jong had accused Washington of hypocrisy, he added, but she had "no right to say that as North Korea refuses to even be contacted by the US".

