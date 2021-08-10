Markets
New York cotton
NEW YORK: The following were the fluctuations observed during the day:...
10 Aug 2021
NEW YORK: The following were the fluctuations observed during the day:
=================================================================================
Current Session Prior Day
Open High Low Last Time Set Chg Vol Set
=================================================================================
Oct’21 92.14 92.14 90.70 91.13 10:52 - -1.29 46 92.42
Aug 08
Dec’21 91.60 91.77 90.32 90.95 13:19 - -0.75 12588 91.70
Aug 08
Mar’22 91.40 91.40 89.99 90.49 13:19 - -0.84 4110 91.33
Aug 08
=================================================================================
Comments are closed on this story.