New York cotton

NEW YORK: The following were the fluctuations observed during the day:...
Reuters 10 Aug 2021

NEW YORK: The following were the fluctuations observed during the day:

=================================================================================
                                  Current Session                       Prior Day
          Open     High    Low    Last     Time     Set     Chg     Vol       Set
=================================================================================
Oct’21    92.14   92.14   90.70   91.13   10:52      -     -1.29      46    92.42
                                         Aug 08
Dec’21    91.60   91.77   90.32   90.95   13:19      -     -0.75   12588    91.70
                                         Aug 08
Mar’22    91.40   91.40   89.99   90.49   13:19      -     -0.84    4110    91.33
                                         Aug 08
=================================================================================
