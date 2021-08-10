NIC completes ‘Make Space Hackathon’

KARACHI: PSI Pakistan in collaboration with National Incubation Center, Karachi organized the “Make Space Hackathon” — a 48-hour long online competition.

The aim of the competition was to empower people with a passion for impact and change in creating solutions to make family planning/birth spacing more accessible to people in Pakistan.

More than 200 applications were received from all over Pakistan, out of which 45 teams were short-listed to pitch their solutions on one of the four following challenge sets: family planning awareness for newlyweds, counseling and accessibility, advocacy -– negative and positive advocates, male engagement.

After the initial idea pitching phase, 14 teams have been taken forward to the final assessment on the solution of the problem set.

The top four winning teams selected by a panel of independent judges have been awarded a seed grant of PKR525,000.

The four winning teams are Bridge the Gap – PKR 300,000, Baithak – PKR 150,000, Expert Outreach PKR75,000, Team Spirit PKR 50,000 respectively.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021