Muharram moon sighted, Ashura on August 19

The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee announced on Monday that the moon of Muharram-ul-Haram 1443 AH was sighted in Pakistan, and the Youm-e-Ashura would fall on August 19.

Muharram-ul-Haram is the first month of the Islamic Year or the Hijri calendar.

The meeting of the Central Ruet-i-Hilal Committee for sighting the moon of Muharram-ul-Haram was presided over by its Chairman Moulana Syed Muhammad Abdul Khabir Azad.

The meeting took place at the Deputy Commissioner's office in Quetta.

Representatives of the Central and Zonal Ruet-e-Hilal Committees, Pakistan Meteorological Department officials, Ministry of Science and Technology, and Ministry of Religious Affairs and Harmony attended the meeting.

Sighting of the Muharram-ul-Haram moon today means that the Islamic year will begin from tomorrow (August 10).