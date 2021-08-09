ANL 29.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-4.26%)
ASC 19.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-3.55%)
ASL 24.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.24%)
BOP 8.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.43%)
BYCO 9.92 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.4%)
FCCL 21.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.13%)
FFBL 26.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 20.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.77 (-8.09%)
FNEL 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.89%)
GGGL 24.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-6.92%)
GGL 39.46 Decreased By ▼ -3.19 (-7.48%)
HUMNL 7.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.36%)
JSCL 22.09 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-5.6%)
KAPCO 39.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-1.68%)
KEL 3.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
MDTL 3.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.63%)
MLCF 43.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.74%)
NETSOL 146.34 Decreased By ▼ -11.66 (-7.38%)
PACE 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-4.28%)
PAEL 32.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.59%)
PIBTL 10.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.81%)
POWER 8.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.55%)
PRL 22.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.52%)
PTC 12.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.46%)
SILK 1.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.15%)
SNGP 50.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-1.44%)
TELE 16.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-5.36%)
TRG 152.14 Decreased By ▼ -4.86 (-3.1%)
UNITY 37.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.76%)
WTL 3.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-4.57%)
BR100 5,079 Decreased By ▼ -73.97 (-1.44%)
BR30 25,150 Decreased By ▼ -659.88 (-2.56%)
KSE100 47,124 Decreased By ▼ -366.33 (-0.77%)
KSE30 18,814 Decreased By ▼ -151.31 (-0.8%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,918
5324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,071,620
4,04024hr
7.55% positivity
Sindh
400,400
Punjab
364,680
Balochistan
31,177
Islamabad
90,660
KPK
148,619
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 09, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil stocks pull S&P 500, Dow lower as virus fears weigh

  • Energy stocks hit by rising COVID-19 cases
  • Sanderson Farms gains after $4.53 bln buyout offer
  • Indexes: Dow down 0.33%, S&P falls 0.16%, Nasdaq up 0.06%
Reuters 09 Aug 2021

The S&P and the Dow indexes retreated from record highs on Monday as energy and other sectors sensitive to economic growth tumbled on concerns over rising COVID-19 cases.

Energy, down 0.7%, bore the brunt of selling, tracking a slump in crude prices as an increase in coronavirus cases, particularly in China, raised fears of new curbs that could hurt oil demand.

Nine of the 11 major S&P sectors declined in early trading. Defensive sectors such as consumer staples and healthcare were the sole gainers on Monday.

Metal miners also came under pressure from steep declines in copper and gold prices on concerns over Chinese demand. Freeport-Mcmoran Inc, the world's largest publicly traded copper producer, fell around 1.7%.

In the United States COVID-19 infections rose by at least 22,783 on Sunday to 35.94 million total cases, according to a Reuters tally.

Oil slides 4% on China virus curbs and strong dollar

"The overriding trepidation is still coming from Delta (variant) and the market is just being little bit cautious here despite the strong jobs report," said Thomas Hayes, managing member at Great Hill Capital in New York.

Investors awaited fresh catalysts to push the market higher, after strong jobs data saw the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones end last week at record highs.

A meeting of Federal Reserve leaders in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, later this month, is also expected to shed more light on the central bank's potential plan to trim its stimulus program, in the wake of rising inflation and strength in the job market.

"The market is probably looking toward Jackson Hole to whether or not the Fed is going to change their tune, and possibly talk about taper earlier rather than later," said Hayes.

Focus was also on the passing of a $1 trillion bipartisan US infrastructure bill with a vote possible by Tuesday, after details of the bill gained support in the Senate over the weekend.

At 9:54 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 116.15 points, or 0.33%, at 35,092.36, the S&P 500 was down 7.01 points, or 0.16%, at 4,429.51, and the Nasdaq Composite was up 8.48 points, or 0.06%, at 14,844.25.

A stellar earnings season has seen US stocks surge to record highs over the past two weeks, as several consensus-beating results from major firms reinforced faith in a post-COVID economic recovery this year.

Canadian dollar firms as US infrastructure bill makes progress

Analysts expect second-quarter profit growth of 92.9% for S&P 500 companies, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. Of the 427 companies in the index that have reported earnings so far, 87.6% beat analyst expectations, the highest on record.

Sanderson Farms Inc gained 7% after it agreed to be bought for $4.53 billion by commodities trader Cargill Inc and investment firm Continental Grain Co at a time when meat prices have been soaring due to strong demand.

American National Group Inc jumped 7.9% after Brookfield Asset Management Inc's reinsurance unit agreed to buy the US insurer for about $5.1 billion.

Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a 1.95-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and a 1.40-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded 12 new 52-week highs and 1 new low, while the Nasdaq recorded 43 new highs and 33 new lows.

Wall Street US stocks Dow Jones indexes S&P and the Dow indexes

Oil stocks pull S&P 500, Dow lower as virus fears weigh

PM Imran inaugurates Miyawaki urban forest in Lahore

UAE ambassador, CM Sindh discuss investment avenues

Court extends judicial remand of Zahir Jaffer's parents till August 23

Germany rejects calls for troops to return to Afghanistan

KSE-100 under pressure, loses 366 points

Active coronavirus cases in Pakistan jump to over 83,000 as fourth wave continues

Hike in power base tariff: World Bank irked by govt's 'failure' to honour commitment

Do not need to wait for reminder SMS to get 2nd vaccine dose: SAPM on health

Govt advised to scrap sugarcane support price

Goods imported under Export Facilitation Scheme 2021: FBR fixes utilisation period to 60 months

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters