ANL 30.54 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.13%)
ASC 19.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.71%)
ASL 24.66 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.37%)
BOP 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.84%)
BYCO 10.11 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.33%)
FCCL 21.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.68%)
FFBL 26.73 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.49%)
FFL 20.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-5.66%)
FNEL 8.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.73%)
GGGL 25.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.31%)
GGL 41.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-2.34%)
HUMNL 7.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.97%)
JSCL 23.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.28%)
KAPCO 40.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.89%)
KEL 3.89 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.04%)
MDTL 3.75 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.18%)
MLCF 43.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.33%)
NETSOL 156.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-0.92%)
PACE 7.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.94%)
PAEL 32.70 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
PIBTL 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.27%)
POWER 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.67%)
PRL 23.41 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.78%)
PTC 12.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.57%)
SILK 1.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.15%)
SNGP 51.55 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.59%)
TELE 17.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.58%)
TRG 155.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-0.73%)
UNITY 38.34 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.89%)
WTL 3.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.71%)
BR100 5,145 Decreased By ▼ -7.79 (-0.15%)
BR30 25,658 Decreased By ▼ -152.29 (-0.59%)
KSE100 47,467 Decreased By ▼ -23.08 (-0.05%)
KSE30 18,951 Decreased By ▼ -14.51 (-0.08%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,918
5324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,071,620
4,04024hr
7.55% positivity
Sindh
400,400
Punjab
364,680
Balochistan
31,177
Islamabad
90,660
KPK
148,619
World

Attack in Burkina Faso kills at least 12 soldiers, sources say

  • On Saturday, a special army unit killed two prominent militants in the same region, according to the Communications Ministry
Reuters 09 Aug 2021

OUAGADOUGOU: At least 12 soldiers were killed in an attack in northwestern Burkina Faso on Sunday and seven others are missing, three security sources said.

There was no immediate comment from the army. The sources said the incident took place in the Toeni commune in the Boucle du Mouhoun region near the border with Mali. No group claimed responsibility for the attack.

On Saturday, a special army unit killed two prominent militants in the same region, according to the Communications Ministry.

Five civilian volunteers, one soldier killed in Burkina Faso ambush

Attacks by militants linked to al Qaeda and Islamic State are on the rise in West Africa's Sahel region, killing thousands and displacing millions in recent years across Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger.

On Wednesday, an armed group killed 30 civilians, army soldiers and pro-government militiamen in a series of attacks near Burkina Faso's border with Niger.

