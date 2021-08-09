ANL 30.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-3.17%)
ASC 19.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.51%)
ASL 24.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.73%)
BOP 8.37 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
BYCO 9.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.69%)
FCCL 22.09 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.41%)
FFBL 26.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.37%)
FFL 21.89 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (7.3%)
FNEL 8.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.14%)
GGGL 26.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-4.62%)
GGL 42.65 Decreased By ▼ -3.10 (-6.78%)
HUMNL 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-4.51%)
JSCL 23.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-2.62%)
KAPCO 40.40 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.62%)
KEL 3.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 3.67 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.1%)
MLCF 44.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.38%)
NETSOL 158.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.79 (-1.74%)
PACE 7.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.93%)
PAEL 32.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.91%)
PIBTL 11.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
POWER 9.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.88%)
PRL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2%)
PTC 12.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.99%)
SILK 1.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.69%)
SNGP 51.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.68%)
TELE 17.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-4.41%)
TRG 157.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.12 (-1.33%)
UNITY 38.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.88 (-7.05%)
WTL 3.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.58%)
BR100 5,153 Decreased By ▼ -19.96 (-0.39%)
BR30 25,810 Decreased By ▼ -380.99 (-1.45%)
KSE100 47,490 Decreased By ▼ -150.93 (-0.32%)
KSE30 18,965 Decreased By ▼ -77.59 (-0.41%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,865
6824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,067,580
4,45524hr
8.1% positivity
Sindh
398,745
Punjab
363,644
Balochistan
31,138
Islamabad
90,503
KPK
147,973
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 09, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Goods imported under Export Facilitation Scheme 2021: FBR fixes utilisation period to 60 months

Sohail Sarfraz 09 Aug 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has fixed the utilization period for consumption of imported duties and taxes free input goods/raw materials for export goods from 24 months to 60 months for different categories of exporters.

Under the new Export Facilitation Scheme 2021 issued by the FBR, the input goods acquired under the scheme shall be utilized within the time-period prescribed. The utilization period for consumption of imported inputs/raw materials for category-A exporters is 60 months; category- Bl, utilization period 48 months; category-B2 utilization period 24 months; category-Cl 48 months and the utilization period for the exporters falling under the category-C2 has been fixed at 24 months.

‘Export Facilitation Scheme 2021’ notified

The input goods acquired under this scheme shall be utilized in the manufacture and export of output goods within the utilization period or disposed of in a manner as prescribed under these rules.

The user may remove input goods out of his premises for partial manufacture or processing by a vendor as declared in the application intimating the Regulatory Collector, in this behalf. Provided that in case the manufacturing process performed by the vendor is liable to sales tax and or federal excise duty, the processed goods shall be returned to the manufacturer in such manner as if these were exported without payment of sales tax and/or federal excise duty: Provided further that the output goods may be removed directly for export from the vendor to the customs station, FBR said.

New Export Facilitation Scheme 2021: FBR issues draft rules

The categorization of exporters revealed that the exporters shall be treated as per the following categories: (i) Category A: Manufacturers-cum-exporters with 60 percent or above exports of their total annual production in last two years. (ii) Category B: Manufacturers-cum-exporters with less than 60 percent total annual production being exported, this category shall be further subcategorized as under Category Bl: Manufacturers-cum-exporters having more than 3 years of export history. Category B-2: Manufacturers-cum-exporters having less than 3 years export history.

FBR unveils Export Facilitation Scheme-2021

(iii) Category C: Indirect exporter, commercial exporters and international toll manufacturers. Category Cl: Manufacturers having more than 3 years history of supplying to direct exporters or export as commercial exporter or international toll manufacturing; Category C2: Manufacturers having less than 3 years history of supplying to direct exporters or export as commercial exporter or international toll manufacturing, FBR added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

FBR goods imports Export Facilitation Scheme 2021 imported duties taxes free input goods raw materials for export

Goods imported under Export Facilitation Scheme 2021: FBR fixes utilisation period to 60 months

US Senate trudges toward passing $1trn infrastructure bill

Vaccinated Umrah pilgrims: KSA to reopen borders

Two policemen martyred in Quetta blast

Taliban overrun northern Afghan cities

Schools to remain closed till 19th: Sindh eases Covid restrictions

Govt advised to scrap sugarcane support price

PM says EVM to help ensure fair, free elections

PM, COAS praise NCOC team

Alleged terrorism funding case: India raids religious organisation

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters