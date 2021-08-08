Removal of monitoring system: Raids being conducted to arrest director of cigarette unit

ISLAMABAD: The tobacco squads and Inland Revenue officials are conducting raids to arrest the main accused/director of the cigarette manufacturing unit in district Mardan, which has been sealed after forceful removal of monitoring system from the factory’s premises.

Official sources told Business Recorder here on Saturday that the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) monitoring system has been installed at certain units for recording of data and monitoring to prevent any attempt of counterfeit production within the manufacturing premises.

The monitoring system constantly checks data and records and avert possibility of counterfeit production of cigarettes.

Official said that it is a serious crime to remove the FBR’s monitoring system from the manufacturing premises and the FIR has been registered against the main accused and other directors of the tobacco company at Mardan.

The inspection of data of cigarette factories is also part of the FBR’s administrative measures to control production of counterfeit cigarettes in Mardan.

Official added that the interference in the government affairs is a serious crime committed by the said cigarette manufacturing unit.

Till installation of the Track and Trace system at the tobacco units, other monitoring systems would play an important role in controlling the menace of counterfeit cigarette production.

When contacted, Deputy Commissioner Inland Revenue Abdul Baseer Khattak told Business Recorder that the main accused in the case was at large and the factory would remain sealed.

The management would not be allowed to enter the unit till the tax officials conduct monitoring to check the cigarette manufacturing process at the factory.

Khattak said the FBR had taken action after the official monitors were evicted from the unit forcefully, adding that there were complaints of counterfeit cigarettes manufacturing in the factory.

He said the legal process will be followed to monitor cigarettes manufacturing in the factory and nobody would be allowed production and sale of the counterfeit cigarettes.

The FBR is committed to prosecute all those involved in this illegal business.

The FIR has also been registered against the directors and three other persons including Ayaz Hoti, Abbas Hoti, and Bilal Hoti.

According to the FIR, the Tobacco Monitoring Squad of the FBR headed by Inspector Said Ali was on official duty in the cigarette manufacturing factory, wherein, he was attacked by three persons, was stopped from working and forced to leave the production hall.

During that period, the management of the factory allegedly shifted illegal stock of cigarettes from the spot.

Three directors of the company were also backing the accused.

The three persons have been nominated as main accused, while the directors as co-accused in the case, while the factory has been sealed. The tax authorities have made clear that the violators of the law would be dealt with an iron hand and tax evaders will get no leniency.

