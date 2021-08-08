ANL 30.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-3.17%)
ASC 19.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.51%)
ASL 24.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.73%)
BOP 8.37 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
BYCO 9.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.69%)
FCCL 22.09 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.41%)
FFBL 26.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.37%)
FFL 21.89 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (7.3%)
FNEL 8.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.14%)
GGGL 26.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-4.62%)
GGL 42.65 Decreased By ▼ -3.10 (-6.78%)
HUMNL 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-4.51%)
JSCL 23.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-2.62%)
KAPCO 40.40 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.62%)
KEL 3.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 3.67 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.1%)
MLCF 44.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.38%)
NETSOL 158.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.79 (-1.74%)
PACE 7.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.93%)
PAEL 32.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.91%)
PIBTL 11.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
POWER 9.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.88%)
PRL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2%)
PTC 12.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.99%)
SILK 1.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.69%)
SNGP 51.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.68%)
TELE 17.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-4.41%)
TRG 157.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.12 (-1.33%)
UNITY 38.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.88 (-7.05%)
WTL 3.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.58%)
BR100 5,153 Decreased By ▼ -19.96 (-0.39%)
BR30 25,810 Decreased By ▼ -380.99 (-1.45%)
KSE100 47,490 Decreased By ▼ -150.93 (-0.32%)
KSE30 18,965 Decreased By ▼ -77.59 (-0.41%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,797
9524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,063,125
4,72024hr
8.25% positivity
Sindh
396,918
Punjab
362,557
Balochistan
31,069
Islamabad
90,093
KPK
147,452
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 08, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Removal of monitoring system: Raids being conducted to arrest director of cigarette unit

Sohail Sarfraz 08 Aug 2021

ISLAMABAD: The tobacco squads and Inland Revenue officials are conducting raids to arrest the main accused/director of the cigarette manufacturing unit in district Mardan, which has been sealed after forceful removal of monitoring system from the factory’s premises.

Official sources told Business Recorder here on Saturday that the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) monitoring system has been installed at certain units for recording of data and monitoring to prevent any attempt of counterfeit production within the manufacturing premises.

The monitoring system constantly checks data and records and avert possibility of counterfeit production of cigarettes.

Official said that it is a serious crime to remove the FBR’s monitoring system from the manufacturing premises and the FIR has been registered against the main accused and other directors of the tobacco company at Mardan.

The inspection of data of cigarette factories is also part of the FBR’s administrative measures to control production of counterfeit cigarettes in Mardan.

FBR seals cigarette-making unit

Official added that the interference in the government affairs is a serious crime committed by the said cigarette manufacturing unit.

Till installation of the Track and Trace system at the tobacco units, other monitoring systems would play an important role in controlling the menace of counterfeit cigarette production.

When contacted, Deputy Commissioner Inland Revenue Abdul Baseer Khattak told Business Recorder that the main accused in the case was at large and the factory would remain sealed.

The management would not be allowed to enter the unit till the tax officials conduct monitoring to check the cigarette manufacturing process at the factory.

Khattak said the FBR had taken action after the official monitors were evicted from the unit forcefully, adding that there were complaints of counterfeit cigarettes manufacturing in the factory.

He said the legal process will be followed to monitor cigarettes manufacturing in the factory and nobody would be allowed production and sale of the counterfeit cigarettes.

The FBR is committed to prosecute all those involved in this illegal business.

Network selling illegal cigarettes busted

The FIR has also been registered against the directors and three other persons including Ayaz Hoti, Abbas Hoti, and Bilal Hoti.

According to the FIR, the Tobacco Monitoring Squad of the FBR headed by Inspector Said Ali was on official duty in the cigarette manufacturing factory, wherein, he was attacked by three persons, was stopped from working and forced to leave the production hall.

During that period, the management of the factory allegedly shifted illegal stock of cigarettes from the spot.

Three directors of the company were also backing the accused.

The three persons have been nominated as main accused, while the directors as co-accused in the case, while the factory has been sealed. The tax authorities have made clear that the violators of the law would be dealt with an iron hand and tax evaders will get no leniency.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

raids Abdul Baseer Khattak Removal of monitoring system cigarette manufacturing unit Inland Revenue officials cigarette factories

Removal of monitoring system: Raids being conducted to arrest director of cigarette unit

Oil facility revival: No deal with KSA yet

UK nationals told to leave Afghanistan immediately

UNSC meeting on Afghanistan: India criticised for denying Pakistan opportunity

And what recourse does Nawaz have in a situation like this?

US travel advisory: Pakistan upgraded to ‘Level-3’

Delta variant hits Karachi the most: 4th wave of Covid-19 on an upward trajectory

Notification to be issued today: Wahab

Johnson says reviewing Pakistan’s ‘red list’ status

BoI to sign treaties as per its new template

Cloud Service: SECP warns businesses against Indian, Israeli servers

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters