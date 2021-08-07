From 'do not travel' to 'reconsider travel': US upgrades Pakistan's status

The United States has updated its travel advisory for Pakistan, moving the country from its list of "do not travel" to "reconsider travel".

The US has four travel advisory levels that include 'Exercise normal precautions', 'Exercise increased precautions', 'Reconsider travel', and 'Do not travel'.

As per the notification by the US State Department of State, Washington has urged its citizens, however, to reconsider travel to Pakistan due to terrorism and sectarian violence.

"Terrorist groups continue plotting attacks in Pakistan," the notification read. "Terrorists may attack with little or no warning, targeting transportation hubs, markets, shopping malls, military installations, airports, universities, tourist locations, schools, hospitals, places of worship, and government facilities. Terrorists have targeted U.S. diplomats and diplomatic facilities in the past."

The US citizens have also been urged not to visit Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa where most terrorist attacks occur.

"Do not travel to the India-Pakistan border. Militant groups are known to operate in the area. India and Pakistan maintain a strong military presence on both sides of the border," the notification cautioned.

The notification notes that Pakistan’s security environment has improved since 2014, and there are greater security resources and infrastructure in the major cities, particularly Islamabad.

"Security forces in these areas may be more readily able to respond to an emergency compared to other areas of the country. While threats still exist, terrorist attacks are rare in Islamabad," the advisory said.

Meanwhile, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) also issued a Level 2 Travel Health Notice for Pakistan. The CDC has indicated a moderate level of coronavirus in the country, asking the citizens to get vaccinated with a US-authorised vaccine as their risk of contracting Covid-19 and developing severe symptoms may be lower.