PESD chalks out emergency plan for Muharram

Recorder Report 07 Aug 2021

LAHORE: The Punjab Emergency Service Department (PESD) has chalked out ‘emergency plan’ for Muharram restricting the leaves of the rescuers with directions to all concerned for implementing Code Red on the 9th and 10th of Muharram and providing emergency cover while strictly observing ‘Corona Emergency Response’ protocols to all major processions across the province.

The Director-General, Punjab Emergency Service Department (PESD) reviewed arrangements of the districts for providing emergency cover to mourning processions of Muharram-ul-Harram in all districts of Punjab. He directed all Districts Emergency Officers (DEOs) to restrict the leaves of the rescuers, implement Code Red on the 9th and 10th of the Muharram and provide emergency cover while strictly observing Corona Emergency Response protocols to all major processions. He asserted that the Disaster Response Force (DRF) stationed at Rescue Headquarters will be dispatched in case of any major emergency for backup support.

Earlier, Head of Operations briefed DG PESD that all districts have discussed the strategy for implementation of contingency plans with concerned Deputy Commissioners and key focal persons of Shia sect/ Majalis for providing emergency cover to sensitive localities identified in the District Emergency Board meetings. As per emergency plans over 11000 rescuers will perform their duties during 9th and 10th Muharram who will provide cover to over 2,799 processions/events. The Head of Operations informed that Muharram processions/events will be provided emergency cover across Punjab with 900 Motorbike Rescuers, 750 Ambulances and 371 Fire and Rescue vehicles including specialized vehicles from 1st to 10th Muharram in all Districts of Punjab.

DG Rizwan Naseer reviewed and discussed the deployment plan of Emergency Service for provincial capital Lahore in which 900 rescuers shall be deployed on 50 ambulances and 300 motorbikes to provide emergency cover to the processions and majalis. The Special Rescue Teams will be deputed at Karbala Gamay Shah, Imamia Colony, Nissar Haveli, and other sensitive places in Lahore. Furthermore, additional Rescue Teams will also remain in a stand-by position to provide backup in case of any untoward incident.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

