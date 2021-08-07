ANL 30.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-3.17%)
ASC 19.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.51%)
ASL 24.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.73%)
BOP 8.37 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
BYCO 9.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.69%)
FCCL 22.09 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.41%)
FFBL 26.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.37%)
FFL 21.89 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (7.3%)
FNEL 8.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.14%)
GGGL 26.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-4.62%)
GGL 42.65 Decreased By ▼ -3.10 (-6.78%)
HUMNL 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-4.51%)
JSCL 23.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-2.62%)
KAPCO 40.40 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.62%)
KEL 3.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 3.67 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.1%)
MLCF 44.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.38%)
NETSOL 158.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.79 (-1.74%)
PACE 7.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.93%)
PAEL 32.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.91%)
PIBTL 11.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
POWER 9.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.88%)
PRL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2%)
PTC 12.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.99%)
SILK 1.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.69%)
SNGP 51.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.68%)
TELE 17.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-4.41%)
TRG 157.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.12 (-1.33%)
UNITY 38.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.88 (-7.05%)
WTL 3.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.58%)
BR100 5,153 Decreased By ▼ -19.96 (-0.39%)
BR30 25,810 Decreased By ▼ -380.99 (-1.45%)
KSE100 47,490 Decreased By ▼ -150.93 (-0.32%)
KSE30 18,965 Decreased By ▼ -77.59 (-0.41%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,702
6724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,058,405
4,74524hr
7.6% positivity
Sindh
394,748
Punjab
361,458
Balochistan
30,967
Islamabad
89,569
KPK
147,026
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 07, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Official spot rate extends overnight gains

Recorder Report 07 Aug 2021

KARACHI: The Spot Rate Committee of the Karachi Cotton Association (KCA) on Friday has increased the spot rate by Rs 200 per maund and closed it at Rs 13300 per maund.

The Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 220 per kg.

As a whole, trading activity did not show any significant change in the present outlook, Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman said and adding that if prices maintain upward trend volume of business likely to come down in the coming days.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder the rate of cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 13400 to Rs 13500 per maund. The rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 13500 to Rs 13700 per maund.

The rate of the new crop of Phutti in Sindh was in between Rs 5100 to Rs 5900 per 40 kg. The rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 5000 to Rs 6300 per 40 kg. The rate of Banola in Sindh is in between Rs 1600 to Rs 1700 per maund. The rate of Banola in Punjab is in between Rs 1600 to Rs 1800 per maund. The rate of cotton in Balochistan is Rs 13400 to Rs 13500 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Balochistan is Rs 5650- 6200 per maund.

Approximately, 3000 bales of Tando Adam were sold in between Rs 13300 to Rs 13500 per maund, 200 bales of Noabad were sold at Rs 13500 per maund, 200 bales of Dour were sold at Rs 13700 per maund, 400 bales of Maqsooda were sold at Rs 13300 per maund, 1600 bales of Sanghar were sold at Rs 13200 to Rs 13400 per maund, 400 bales of Kotri were sold at Rs 13300 per maund, 400 bales of Vehari were sold at Rs 13500 per maund, 400 bales of Chichawatni were sold at Rs 13700 per maund, 400 bales of Chowk Sarwar Shaheed were sold at Rs 13500 per maund, 600 bales of Gojra were sold at Rs 13475 to Rs 13500 per maund, 200 bales of Hasil Pur were sold at Rs 13500 per maund and 200 bales of Lodhran were sold at Rs 13550 per maund.

ICE cotton futures on Thursday rose to their highest in a week, tracking gains in Chicago grains, while concerns grew that harvest of the natural fiber crop could be delayed as forecasts pointed to inadequate rains in key regions. Cotton contracts for December rose 0.47 cent, or 0.5%, to 90.78 cents per lb, by 11:26 am EDT (1526 GMT), extending its winning streak to a fourth straight session.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Cotton KCA Karachi Cotton Association cotton crop Cotton rate

Official spot rate extends overnight gains

Over Rs25000 bill per month: 7.5pc tax on non-filers effective from July 1: KE

Amazon scores big win as India court stalls Future’s $3.4bn deal

PM, COAS visit Peshawar Corps HQ; briefed on security situation

Taliban close border crossing with Pakistan

SPI up 0.12pc WoW

Spectrum auction: PTA invites applications from local, foreign CMOs

Sugar imported by TCP: second vessel arrives

Signed documents mandatory for initiating clearance: CCA PQ

'Kamyab Jawan Programme Portal' launched

Aun Chaudhry, too, quits

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.