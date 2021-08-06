World
Palestinian man dies of Israeli gunfire after occupied West Bank clashes
- Imad Ali Mohammad Dweikat had reached hospital in the city of Nablus "in a critical state"
Updated 06 Aug 2021
RAMALLAH: A 38-year-old Palestinian man shot by Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank died of his wounds on Friday, the Palestinian health ministry said.
Imad Ali Mohammad Dweikat reached hospital in the city of Nablus "in a critical state" after receiving "a live bullet to the chest" in the nearby town of Beita, it said in a statement.
Beita sees regular demonstrations against the Israeli occupation and settlement expansion, which often degenerate into clashes.
