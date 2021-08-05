ANL 31.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.07%)
ASC 19.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.59%)
ASL 24.75 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.43%)
BOP 8.36 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 10.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.12%)
FFBL 26.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.75%)
FFL 20.40 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.99%)
FNEL 8.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.02%)
GGGL 27.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.23%)
GGL 45.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.19%)
HUMNL 7.54 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (5.01%)
JSCL 24.03 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (7.28%)
KAPCO 40.15 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.53%)
KEL 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.03%)
MDTL 3.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.36%)
MLCF 44.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.66%)
NETSOL 160.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.13%)
PACE 7.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.84%)
PAEL 32.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.33%)
PIBTL 11.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.45%)
POWER 9.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.2%)
PRL 23.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.55%)
PTC 12.58 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (5.01%)
SILK 1.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-4.32%)
SNGP 51.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-2.64%)
TELE 18.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.27%)
TRG 159.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-1.09%)
UNITY 40.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.05%)
WTL 3.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.82%)
BR100 5,173 Decreased By ▼ -19.69 (-0.38%)
BR30 26,191 Decreased By ▼ -139.54 (-0.53%)
KSE100 47,641 Decreased By ▼ -149 (-0.31%)
KSE30 19,043 Decreased By ▼ -52.95 (-0.28%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,635
6024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,053,660
5,66124hr
9.06% positivity
Sindh
392,433
Punjab
360,494
Balochistan
30,880
Islamabad
89,117
KPK
146,485
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 05, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Israeli aircraft strike rocket launch sites in Lebanon, military says

  • The border has been mostly quiet since Israel fought a 2006 war against Hezbollah, which has advanced rockets
Reuters Updated 05 Aug 2021

JERUSALEM: Israeli jets struck what its military said were rocket launch sites in Lebanon early on Thursday in response to two rockets fired towards Israel from Lebanese territory, in an escalation of cross-border hostilities amid heightened tensions with Iran.

The rockets launched from Lebanon on Wednesday struck open areas in northern Israel, causing brush fires along the hilly frontier. There was no claim of responsibility for the attack, launched from an area of south Lebanon under the sway of Iranian-backed Hezbollah.

Israel responded with several rounds of artillery fire on Wednesday before launching air strikes early on Thursday morning, the military said.

Iran says Israeli figher jets intercepted passenger plane

"(Military) fighter jets struck the launch sites and infrastructure used for terror in Lebanon from which the rockets were launched," the military said in a statement.

The military also struck an area that had seen rocket launches in the past, it added.

Hezbollah's Al-Manar TV said that Israeli warplanes had carried out two raids on the outskirts of the Lebanese town of Mahmudiya, about 12 km (7.5 miles) from the Israeli border. There were no reports of casualties.

Speaking to Israel's YNet TV, Defence Minister Benny Gantz said: "This was an attack meant to send a message Clearly we could do much more, and we hope we won't arrive at that."

Gantz said he believed a Palestinian faction had launched the rockets.

The border has been mostly quiet since Israel fought a 2006 war against Hezbollah, which has advanced rockets.

The border incidents occurred after a suspected drone attack last Thursday on a tanker off the coast of Oman that Israel, the United States and Britain blamed on Iran. Two crew members, a Briton and a Romanian, were killed. Iran has denied any involvement.

The United States and Britain said on Sunday they would work with their allies to respond to the attack. Israel says it is keeping the option open of acting alone if necessary.

Lebanon Hezbollah Israeli jets struck rocket launch sites

Israeli aircraft strike rocket launch sites in Lebanon, military says

Important to keep borders open to potential refugee inflow: US State Dept

Pakistan's Covid-19 positivity shoots past 9% as country tackles 4th wave

Chinese co to invest $360m in Rashakai SEZ

Tender process: Post decisions, announcements on website, says Hammad Azhar

April-June 2021: SBP imposes penalties of over half-a-billion rupees on banks

Value of supplies: Tax on online marketplaces to be applicable from Sep 1

Circular debt: World Bank, govt think deeply about steps

Nepra questions Gepco’s investment plan

K-Electric shares revised investment plan with Nepra

Judicial system: Foreign investors have little confidence

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters