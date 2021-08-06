It is heartening to note that a Chinese company has decided to invest $360 million in the Rashakai Special Economic Zone in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa under the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). This news indicates that China's private sector is still quite serious about making investment in various CPEC-related projects. The appointment of a new aide to prime minister Imran Khan, Khalid Mansoor, on CPEC affairs appears to have added to their confidence in relation to the prospects of the returns that they would be getting through their investments. Unfortunately, there had been some issues related to return on investment or return on cost. Hopefully, these would be resolved as early as possible. Only then can Chinese be fairly expected to enhance their investments in all sectors of country's economy.

Khadim Husain (Lahore)

