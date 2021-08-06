ANL 31.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.07%)
KP LG minister Akbar Ayub resigns

APP 06 Aug 2021

PESHAWAR: Minister for Local Government, Elections and Rural Development, Akbar Ayub Khan on Thursday resigned from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's cabinet. Special Assistant to Chief Minister for Information, Kamran Bangash while confirming his resignation said that Akbar Ayub Khan has tendered resignation from his portfolio due to health ground as he wanted to focus and gave time to people of his constituency. He said that Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has accepted his resignation.

A notification issued by the Administration Department said that the Governor of the province Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, in exercise of the powers conferred under clause 3 of Article 132 of the constitution of Islamic Republic of Pakistan read with clause 1 of Article 105 therefore, was pleased to de-notify Akbar Ayub Khan, Minister for Local Government, Elections and Rural Development and Parliamentary Affairs and Human Rights, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from his office.

