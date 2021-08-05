To boost solar energy consumption: Process for net metering simplified

In a bid to boost solar power consumption and ease the pressure on oil-based power generation, Pakistan's Board of Investment (BOI) and the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) have eased the process of obtaining new electric connections for solar systems i.e. for net metering.

The development is part of regulatory reforms being introduced by the government, said the BOI in a statement on Thursday.

“Earlier single-phase consumers were required to obtain a normal three-phase connection before applying for a bi-directional meter, which resulted in extra costs of Rs15,000 as well as extra time and procedures,” said BOI.

However, with the latest simplification, consumers can now directly obtain a bi-directional meter for a net metering facility. “This reform will save cost, time and reduce hassle for consumers. It will also help SME businesses engaged in providing solar power generation solutions to become more competitive and efficient,” read the statement.

By the end of May 2021, the total installed generation capacity in the country reached 34,501 MW. Of this, 34% remains renewable comprising of hydro-electric, solar, wind and bagasse based technologies and 66% thermal plants which comprise of natural gas, local coal, imported coal, RFO, and RLNG based technologies, revealed the Indicative Generation Capacity Expansion Plan (IGCEP) for 2021 prepared by the National Transmission and Dispatch Company (NTDC).

As of May 2021, Pakistan has a solar power-installed capacity of 400 megawatts.

The country aims to transition towards renewable sources to meet its energy needs. The government by the year 2030 intends to generate 60% energy from solar, wind, and biogas, while 10% gas, 10% nuclear, 10% coal, and the remaining 10% come from local sources, as per reports.