ANL 31.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.6%)
ASC 20.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
ASL 24.75 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.43%)
BOP 8.40 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.48%)
BYCO 10.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
FCCL 22.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.09%)
FFBL 26.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.57%)
FFL 20.55 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.73%)
FNEL 8.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.68%)
GGGL 27.85 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.91%)
GGL 47.02 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (1.56%)
HUMNL 7.37 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.65%)
JSCL 22.71 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.38%)
KAPCO 39.99 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.13%)
KEL 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.03%)
MDTL 3.69 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
MLCF 45.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.83%)
NETSOL 160.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.56%)
PACE 7.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.39%)
PAEL 33.50 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.21%)
PIBTL 11.09 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 9.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.52%)
PRL 23.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.81%)
PTC 12.65 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (5.59%)
SILK 1.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.24%)
SNGP 51.91 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-2.06%)
TELE 18.26 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.33%)
TRG 160.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-0.54%)
UNITY 40.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.95%)
WTL 3.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.55%)
BR100 5,184 Decreased By ▼ -8.45 (-0.16%)
BR30 26,270 Decreased By ▼ -60.85 (-0.23%)
KSE100 47,714 Decreased By ▼ -75.69 (-0.16%)
KSE30 19,048 Decreased By ▼ -47.46 (-0.25%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,635
6024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,053,660
5,66124hr
9.06% positivity
Sindh
392,433
Punjab
360,494
Balochistan
30,880
Islamabad
89,117
KPK
146,485
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 05, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Vodafone Idea shares slump 24% as billionaire Birla exits

  • Vodafone has bled subscribers in recent years as it struggled to compete with Bharti Airtel and Mukesh Ambani-controlled Reliance Jio
Reuters 05 Aug 2021

BENGALURU: Shares of India's Vodafone Idea tumbled as much as 24% on Thursday, a day after the troubled telecom operator's board accepted billionaire-industrialist Kumar Mangalam Birla's request to step down as non-executive chairman.

Birla had engineered the merger of Idea Cellular, which was part of his Aditya Birla Group, and the India operations of Britain's Vodafone Plc in 2018 to form Vodafone Idea, creating what was the country's largest telecom operator at that time.

The company declined to comment on why Birla sought to step down, and representatives at the Aditya Birla Group did not immediately respond to an email from Reuters.

Vodafone has bled subscribers in recent years as it struggled to compete with Bharti Airtel and Mukesh Ambani-controlled Reliance Jio.

Vodafone edges back into annual profit

Compounding Vodafone's woes, the Indian government sought roughly $13 billion from the country's telecom operators in dues owed for the use of airwaves and as licence fees. Vodafone owed the majority share.

India's top court last year gave telecoms companies 10 years until 2031 to clear the dues after missing a January deadline. Last month, the court rejected a plea by the mobile carriers seeking corrections of what they called errors in the government's calculations of dues.

As of May 31, Vodafone had 277.6 million wireless subscribers, a distant third to rivals Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel, with 431.2 million and 348.3 million, respectively, data from India's telecoms regulator showed.

Vodafone's shares were down 20.8% at 4.75 rupees as of 0439 GMT, and hit their lowest since May 15, 2020 at session low. Airtel's shares gained as much as 3.4%.

Vodafone Bharti Airtel Mukesh Ambani Aditya Birla Group

Vodafone Idea shares slump 24% as billionaire Birla exits

Important to keep borders open to potential refugee inflow: US State Dept

Youm-e-Istehsal: PM, army chief condemn India's two years of oppression in IIOJK

Pakistan's Covid-19 positivity shoots past 9% as country tackles 4th wave

Chinese co to invest $360m in Rashakai SEZ

Tender process: Post decisions, announcements on website, says Hammad Azhar

Value of supplies: Tax on online marketplaces to be applicable from Sep 1

Nepra questions Gepco’s investment plan

K-Electric shares revised investment plan with Nepra

Judicial system: Foreign investors have little confidence

Cotton intervention price fixed at Rs5,000/40kg

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters