ANL 31.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.07%)
ASC 20.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.1%)
ASL 24.70 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.23%)
BOP 8.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
BYCO 10.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 22.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.22%)
FFBL 26.66 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.6%)
FFL 20.52 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.58%)
FNEL 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.9%)
GGGL 27.85 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.91%)
GGL 46.96 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (1.43%)
HUMNL 7.35 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.37%)
JSCL 22.70 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.34%)
KAPCO 39.99 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.13%)
KEL 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.03%)
MDTL 3.69 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
MLCF 45.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.64%)
NETSOL 160.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.31%)
PACE 7.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.39%)
PAEL 33.50 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.21%)
PIBTL 11.13 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.36%)
POWER 9.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.98%)
PRL 23.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.81%)
PTC 12.74 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (6.34%)
SILK 1.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.24%)
SNGP 52.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.89%)
TELE 18.39 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.04%)
TRG 159.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-0.57%)
UNITY 40.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.61%)
WTL 3.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.55%)
BR100 5,188 Decreased By ▼ -4.39 (-0.08%)
BR30 26,286 Decreased By ▼ -44.41 (-0.17%)
KSE100 47,753 Decreased By ▼ -36.85 (-0.08%)
KSE30 19,068 Decreased By ▼ -27.49 (-0.14%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,635
6024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,053,660
5,66124hr
9.06% positivity
Sindh
392,433
Punjab
360,494
Balochistan
30,880
Islamabad
89,117
KPK
146,485
Australia shares set to dip at open, NZ falls

  • Weak copper and oil prices are expected to further hurt sentiment
Reuters 05 Aug 2021

Australian shares are tipped to edge lower on Thursday, tracking a muted finish overnight in the US stock market which fell after data showed a sharp slowdown in jobs growth in July.

Weak copper and oil prices are expected to further hurt sentiment.

The local share price index futures fell 0.18%, a 105.2-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark closed at a record high on Wednesday.

Australian stocks tumble 2.27pc

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index opened 0.12% lower at 12,781.92.

Australian shares US stock market S&P/NZX 50

