Markets
Australia shares set to dip at open, NZ falls
- Weak copper and oil prices are expected to further hurt sentiment
05 Aug 2021
Australian shares are tipped to edge lower on Thursday, tracking a muted finish overnight in the US stock market which fell after data showed a sharp slowdown in jobs growth in July.
Weak copper and oil prices are expected to further hurt sentiment.
The local share price index futures fell 0.18%, a 105.2-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark closed at a record high on Wednesday.
Australian stocks tumble 2.27pc
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index opened 0.12% lower at 12,781.92.
