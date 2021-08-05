Court rejects bail petition of Zahir Jaffer's parents

A district and sessions court in Islamabad rejected on Thursday the bail petition of Zahir Jaffer's parents in the Noor Mukadam murder case.

Additional Sessions Judge Sheikh Muhammad Sohail announced the court's reserved judgement today (Thursday), Aaj News reported.

A day ago, the court had reserved its verdict after hearing arguments from the parents' counsel. In the arguments, the counsel said that the parents had nothing to do with their son's actions.

The parents were arrested on July 24.

Zahir Jaffer sent to jail on 14-day judicial remand

Meanwhile, the court of the duty magistrate of Islamabad on Monday sent Zahir on judicial remand for 14 days. Zahir has been in police custody since July 20.

Noor, daughter of a former ambassador of Pakistan to South Korea and Kazakhstan Shaukat Mukadam, was found murdered at Zahir's residence at Sector F-7/4 on July 20.

A first information report (FIR) was registered against Zahir under Section 302 (premeditated murder) of the Pakistan Penal Code on the complaint of the victim's father.

Following his arrest, the paternal and maternal families of Zahir said that they will not support him in any form. The Jaffer family, Zahir's paternal side, extended their condolence and announced denouncing Zahir forever.

“Our shock and grief at this horrific act has led to a prolonged silence that we very much regret. However, we categorically condemn this atrocity and forever denounce Zahir and his actions,” it added.

Meanwhile, the Adamjees, Zahir’s maternal family, also extended their condolence at Noor Mukadam's death.

“The Adamjee family strongly condemns the horrific murder of Noor Mukadam,” read a statement from the Adamjee family.

"We have not and will not support Zahir Jaffer in any form. We whole-heartedly and unequivocally support the law of the land taking its course. Justice for Noor must and will be served."