Zahir Jaffer sent to jail on 14-day judicial remand

The court of the duty magistrate of Islamabad on Monday sent Zahir Jaffer, accused of murdering Noor Mukadam, on judicial remand for 14 days.

The investigating officer informed the court that they have completed the investigation against Zahir, the alleged killer of Noor, the 27-year-old daughter of a former Pakistani diplomat. During the hearing, the police requested that the court send the accused to jail, Aaj News reported.

Approving the application, the court has directed that the police present Zahir before the court on August 16. Zahir has been in police custody since July 20.

Noor, daughter of a former ambassador of Pakistan to South Korea and Kazakhstan Shaukat Mukadam, was found murdered at a residence in Sector F-7/4 in July.

A first information report (FIR) was registered against Zahir under Section 302 (premeditated murder) of the Pakistan Penal Code on the complaint of the victim's father.

According to the FIR, Shaukat said that Noor called to tell them that she was travelling to Lahore with some friends and would return in a day or two. On Tuesday afternoon, the complainant said he received a call from Zahir, who informed Shaukat that Noor was not with him, the FIR said.

At around 10pm the same day, the victim's father received a call from Kohsar police station, informing him that Noor had been murdered.

Police subsequently took the complainant to Zahir's house where he discovered that his "daughter has been brutally murdered with a sharp-edged weapon and beheaded", the FIR said.

Speaking at a presser, the investigation team, led by Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Investigation Attaur Rehman and ASP Kohsar Amna Baig, said, "Zahir Jaffer, the suspect in the brutal murder of the daughter of an ex-diplomat, was completely sound and in his senses when arrested from the murder scene".

The SSP emphasised that police were focusing on the suspect's "mental frame of mind" and that initial findings indicated the suspect was completely aware of his actions when he allegedly committed the murder.

Meanwhile, the paternal and maternal families of Zahir said that they will not support him in any form. The Jaffer family, Zahir's paternal side, extended their condolence and announced denouncing Zahir forever.

“Our shock and grief at this horrific act has led to a prolonged silence that we very much regret. However, we categorically condemn this atrocity and forever denounce Zahir and his actions,” it added.

Meanwhile, the Adamjees, Zahir’s maternal family, also extended their condolence at Noor Mukadam's death.

“The Adamjee family strongly condemns the horrific murder of Noor Mukadam,” read a statement from the Adamjee family.

"We have not and will not support Zahir Jaffer in any form. We whole-heartedly and unequivocally support the law of the land taking its course. Justice for Noor must and will be served."