KARACHI: The following transactions member to member subsequently reported on Wednesday (August 4, 2021).

============================================================================================================== MEMBERS HAVE SUBSEQUENTLY REPORTED THE FOLLOWING TRANSACTIONS MEMBER TO MEMBER ============================================================================================================== As on: 04-08-2021 ============================================================================================================== Member Name Member Name Company Turnover Rates Buyer Seller of Shares ============================================================================================================== Arif Habib Ltd. AKD Sec. Int. Industries 6,000 207.00 Arif Habib Ltd. Shajar Capital Pak. 17,000 206.97 Arif Habib Ltd. Khadim Ali S. Bukhari Sec. 67,500 208.00 Azee Sec. Fikree's (SMC) 500 207.25 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 91,000 207.74 Adam Sec. MRA Sec. Prud Mod. 1st. 200,000 3.55 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 200,000 3.55 ============================================================================================================== Total Turnover 291,000 ==============================================================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021