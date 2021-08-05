ANL 31.84 Increased By ▲ 2.16 (7.28%)
ASC 20.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.49%)
ASL 24.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-2.32%)
BOP 8.36 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.97%)
BYCO 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.52%)
FCCL 22.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.23%)
FFBL 26.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.75%)
FFL 20.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.25%)
FNEL 8.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.11%)
GGGL 27.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.73%)
GGL 46.30 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.47%)
HUMNL 7.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.37%)
JSCL 22.40 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.52%)
KAPCO 39.94 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.86%)
KEL 3.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.51%)
MDTL 3.68 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.1%)
MLCF 45.65 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.24%)
NETSOL 161.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.49%)
PACE 7.76 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (4.16%)
PAEL 33.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.6%)
PIBTL 11.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.54%)
POWER 9.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 23.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.26%)
PTC 11.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.16%)
SILK 1.85 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.35%)
SNGP 53.00 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (4.74%)
TELE 18.20 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (6.81%)
TRG 160.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.63 (-1%)
UNITY 40.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.25%)
WTL 3.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.27%)
BR100 5,193 Increased By ▲ 4.03 (0.08%)
BR30 26,331 Increased By ▲ 81.26 (0.31%)
KSE100 47,790 Increased By ▲ 31.56 (0.07%)
KSE30 19,096 Decreased By ▼ -14.18 (-0.07%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,575
4624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,047,999
4,72224hr
8.15% positivity
Sindh
389,699
Punjab
359,321
Balochistan
30,749
Islamabad
88,676
KPK
145,862
Clearing Schedule for T+2 System

KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange's Clearing Schedule for T+2 System....
Recorder Report 05 Aug 2021

KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange's Clearing Schedule for T+2 System.

=================================================
         CLEARING SCHEDULE FOR T+2 SYSTEM
        FOR THE MONTHS OF AUG & SEP 2021
=================================================
TRANSACTION  TRANSACTION  SETTLEMENT   SETTLEMENT
=================================================
03.08.2021    Tuesday     05.08.2021     Thursday
04.08.2021    Wednesday   06.08.2021       Friday
05.08.2021    Thursday    09.08.2021       Monday
06.08.2021    Friday      10.08.2021      Tuesday
09.08.2021    Monday      11.08.2021    Wednesday
10.08.2021    Tuesday     12.08.2021     Thursday
11.08.2021    Wednesday   13.08.2021       Friday
12.08.2021    Thursday    16.08.2021       Monday
13.08.2021    Friday      17.08.2021      Tuesday
16.08.2021    Monday      20.08.2021       Friday
17.08.2021    Tuesday     23.08.2021       Monday
20.08.2021    Friday      24.08.2021      Tuesday
23.08.2021    Monday      25.08.2021    Wednesday
24.08.2021    Tuesday     26.08.2021     Thursday
25.08.2021    Wednesday   27.08.2021       Friday
26.08.2021    Thursday    30.08.2021       Monday
27.08.2021    Friday      31.08.2021      Tuesday
30.08.2021    Monday      01.09.2021    Wednesday
31.08.2021    Tuesday     02.09.2021     Thursday
=================================================

NOTES:

If any necessity arises, the Pakistan Stock Exchange reserves the right to alter or vary the above dates. In case any settlement is postponed for whatsoever reasons, the same shall take place on the next working day.

Muharram (Ashura): Wednesday 18th and Thursday 19th August 2021 (subject to the sight of moon).

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

