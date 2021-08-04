ANL 31.84 Increased By ▲ 2.16 (7.28%)
ASC 20.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.49%)
ASL 24.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-2.32%)
BOP 8.36 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.97%)
BYCO 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.52%)
FCCL 22.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.23%)
FFBL 26.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.75%)
FFL 20.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.25%)
FNEL 8.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.11%)
GGGL 27.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.73%)
GGL 46.30 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.47%)
HUMNL 7.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.37%)
JSCL 22.40 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.52%)
KAPCO 39.94 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.86%)
KEL 3.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.51%)
MDTL 3.68 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.1%)
MLCF 45.65 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.24%)
NETSOL 161.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.49%)
PACE 7.76 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (4.16%)
PAEL 33.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.6%)
PIBTL 11.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.54%)
POWER 9.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 23.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.26%)
PTC 11.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.16%)
SILK 1.85 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.35%)
SNGP 53.00 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (4.74%)
TELE 18.20 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (6.81%)
TRG 160.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.63 (-1%)
UNITY 40.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.25%)
WTL 3.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.27%)
BR100 5,193 Increased By ▲ 4.03 (0.08%)
BR30 26,331 Increased By ▲ 81.26 (0.31%)
KSE100 47,790 Increased By ▲ 31.56 (0.07%)
KSE30 19,096 Decreased By ▼ -14.18 (-0.07%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,575
4624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,047,999
4,72224hr
8.15% positivity
Sindh
389,699
Punjab
359,321
Balochistan
30,749
Islamabad
88,676
KPK
145,862
Arabica consolidates off seven-year peak

  • September arabica coffee edged up 0.1% to $1.7505 per lb
  • December New York cocoa rose 0.1% to $2,479 a tonne
Reuters 04 Aug 2021

LONDON: Arabica coffee futures on ICE steadied on Wednesday as the market consolidated following last week's almost seven-year high above $2 per lb, with recent frost damage in Brazil somewhat factored in and concerns mounting over demand.

COFFEE

September arabica coffee edged up 0.1% to $1.7505 per lb at 1303 GMT.

Coffee prices are consolidating after the huge volatility that followed last month's frosts in top producer Brazil, which hit an estimated 11% of arabica growing areas.

Arabica coffee prices weaken, raw sugar rises

Rabobank said it expects September arabica futures to trade between $1.52 and $1.88, held back by poor demand as many service industries move towards working from home on a more permanent basis, hurting out-of-home coffee consumption.

Dealers said a current lack of rain and warming temperatures in Brazil's arabica-growing areas could prove stressful for frost-damaged trees, keeping the production outlook for 2022 under pressure.

Coffee roaster JDE Peet's reported higher-than-expected operating profit for the first half of 2021, as growth in sales of coffee for home consumption offset an uneven restart for coffee shops due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Brazil's coffee producers suffering losses from frosts could receive 1 billion reais ($192 million) in additional financing credits from the Coffee Economy Defense Fund.

September robusta coffee edged up 0.1% to $1,774 a tonne.

SUGAR

October raw sugar rose 0.1% to 18 cents per lb, still some way off last week's five-month high of 18.81 cents.

Analysts on Tuesday cut projections for Brazil's sugar production this season following frosts and drought, with trader Wilmar expecting as little as 28 million tonnes and warning of lower output next season.

NY cocoa may keep rising into $2,351-$2,378 range

Soaring freight rates caused global sugar consumers to pause their buying in July, leading to a temporary glut in Brazil that drove down price differentials, said Geovani Consul, chief executive of BP Bunge Bioenergia, a sugar and ethanol venture owned by BP and Bunge.

October white sugar slipped 0.1% to $449 a tonne.

COCOA

December New York cocoa rose 0.1% to $2,479 a tonne.

December London cocoa slipped 0.2% to 1,693 pounds per tonne.

coffee exports Coffee export sugar rates sugar export

