NY cocoa may keep rising into $2,351-$2,378 range

SINGAPORE: New York September cocoa may keep rising into a range of $2,351-2,378 per tonne, as it has broken a resistance at $2,313.

The break opened the way towards $2,351.

A falling trendline suggests a higher target of $2,378. It must be noted that the downtrend from $2,590 remains intact and may extend to $2,207.

London cocoa hits 5-month low on supply surplus, raw sugar gains

A break below $2,294 could cause a fall into $2,248-$2,273 range.

