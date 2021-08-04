ANL 31.84 Increased By ▲ 2.16 (7.28%)
PML-N to launch ‘corruption paper’ to expose PTI's funding irregularities: Marriyum

  • Says PTI's economic plans have failed because of Imran Khan
  • Vows to highlight the ruling party's corruption in public projects
BR Web Desk 04 Aug 2021

The Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) has announced that it will launch a “corruption paper” on the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) three years in power and vowed to reveal the ruling party's financial irregularities in several mega public projects.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad on Wednesday, PML-N Information Secretary Marriyum Aurangzeb said that the ruling party has consistently been trying to divert the public's attention from core issues of inflation and unemployment.

PML-N, PPP record: PTI seeks access from ECP in foreign funding case

Aurangzeb said the corruption paper, to be presented on August 7, will show details on the siphoning of funds in many projects during the last three years of the PTI's government.

“In July alone, Pakistan witnessed historic inflation as the prices of at least 51 essential commodities skyrocketed in the month. Similarly, the government bought LNG for $15.25 per unit which is 70 percent more than the purchasing price of PML-N in its tenure,” she said.

Aurangzeb claimed the ruling party expelled a minister who was about to finalize the LNG deal at $11 and $13 per unit, “but the same was later bought at $15 and as a result, Pakistanis will have to pay $2 billion annually from their pockets”.

She said that PTI's economic plans have failed, adding that the “economy doesn’t get fixed through tweets, it is streamlined when you take measures to bring down prices of essential commodities.”

PML-N's spokesperson also rejected reports that there were ideological differences in the party leadership, saying the stance of Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif were quite clear and their narrative was all about giving respect to Pakistan's Constitution.

FY22 Budget: PML-N will not allow govt to 'impose IMF demands': Shehbaz

She said that the government is misleading the public to hide its governance failures.

She claimed that the ruling party has failed on many fronts. “Imran Khan is now seeking an apology from Shehbaz Sharif, admitting he falsely accused him of corruption. No reply was filed in the court for four years about the alleged offer of Rs10 billion by Shehbaz during the Panama probe. They are now asking Shehbaz to withdraw the defamation case,” she claimed.

“Where is Shahzad Akbar, he must now hold a press conference on the Broadsheet case and apprise people of the money that will be paid to the court from the public’s pocket,” she alleged.

Talking about the opposition's campaign against the ruling party, She said that the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) will announce a date for its next rally soon.

