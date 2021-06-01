ANL 31.89 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.24%)
ASC 16.87 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.75%)
ASL 24.80 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (2.99%)
AVN 90.39 Increased By ▲ 6.14 (7.29%)
BOP 8.36 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.72%)
BYCO 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (4.92%)
DGKC 130.00 Increased By ▲ 8.50 (7%)
EPCL 50.00 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (2.15%)
FCCL 24.28 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (3.32%)
FFBL 26.69 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.46%)
FFL 17.55 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.45%)
HASCOL 10.77 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.16%)
HUBC 79.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.28%)
HUMNL 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.8%)
JSCL 23.13 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.78%)
KAPCO 40.75 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.26%)
KEL 4.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.1%)
LOTCHEM 15.60 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (3.52%)
MLCF 47.12 Increased By ▲ 1.86 (4.11%)
PAEL 34.26 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (4.45%)
PIBTL 11.09 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (4.43%)
POWER 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (10.13%)
PPL 92.51 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (1.88%)
PRL 25.97 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (2.85%)
PTC 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
SILK 1.64 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.8%)
SNGP 47.69 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (3.9%)
TRG 176.40 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.46%)
UNITY 45.51 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.91%)
WTL 3.75 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (26.26%)
BR100 5,227 Increased By ▲ 99.86 (1.95%)
BR30 27,325 Increased By ▲ 663.07 (2.49%)
KSE100 47,896 Increased By ▲ 770.05 (1.63%)
KSE30 19,602 Increased By ▲ 302.9 (1.57%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
20,779
4324hr
Pakistan Cases
921,053
2,11724hr
4.05% positivity
Sindh
317,665
Punjab
339,686
Balochistan
25,148
Islamabad
81,195
KPK
132,549
FY22 Budget: PML-N will not allow govt to 'impose IMF demands': Shehbaz

Recorder Report 01 Jun 2021

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president and leader of the opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif has vowed that his party will not allow the government to impose the International Monetary Fund (IMF) demands on the people in the forthcoming budget.

In a statement, which was shared to the media by PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb here, Shehbaz challenged the PTI government's claims with regard to the country's economy, saying that people are hungry and unemployed, while the "indifferent" rulers are making "false" claims as "all is well".

He said that the rulers have no knowledge of the economy and they are unaware of the plight of the people, who are even striving for managing their two times meal.

He maintained that the prices of flour, sugar milk have gone up, while the government could not ensure the supply of flour in the country.

"In a country which produces surplus wheat, the present government failed to ensure supply of flour...what else could be a greater proof of corruption and incompetence of this government?" he asked.

"Today, the people are facing shortage of medicines and other essential commodities. The prices of essential commodities have gone beyond the reach of the people. If corruption scandals of the rulers become a daily routine, the people to be the ultimate victims," he maintained.

Shehbaz further maintained that the price of flour has increased by Rs57 per kg which is a 73 percent increase, the price of sugar has gone up to Rs120 and Rs130, while the price of milk has increased by 31 percent. "These are the basic necessities of the people which are very expensive for the poor people of the country," he added.

The PML-N president has also directed the party's Economic Advisory Council to expose the government's dismal and disastrous economic performance, instructing the council to highlight the serious crisis faced by the people of Pakistan due to the skyrocketing inflation, record unemployment and economic destruction of the country 'because of "the PTI's disastrous policies".

He also instructed the council to present its proposals to safeguard the rights of the people considering the dire situation.

"The government may change the statistics by lying but that won't change the ground realities of the economy clearly visible to everyone. The PML-N will not allow the demands of the IMF to be imposed on the people in the name of budget," he vowed.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif IMF corruption PTI Government Opposition leader PMLN Marriyum Aurangzeb

