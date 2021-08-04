ANL 29.68 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (4.88%)
Gwadar to become trade hub in near future: Alvi

APP 04 Aug 2021

QUETTA: President Dr Arif Alvi on Tuesday said Gwadar in near future would become an important trade hub by connecting Balochistan with Central Asia and result in economic development of the region.

Talking to parliamentarians at the Governor House, the president said regional connectivity would result in economic activity and ensure win-win prosperity for all countries.

President Alvi said in view of the progress on projects under the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), there was a need to train youth on modern professional lines.

In Balochsitan, he said immense potential existed for promotion of diverse sectors including agriculture, fisheries and livestock.

He called for the need to take steps in the right direction to achieve the goals of progress and development of the province.

The president stressed utilization of resources for the benefit of people, which he said would also improve their living standards. The meeting, attended by Governor Balochistan Syed Zahoor Ahmed Agha and Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan, focused on overall security situation, ongoing development projects, border trade and establishment of border markets, land digitalization management and new labour laws in the province.

Other areas, particularly promotion of tourism in Balochistan and the economic and political situation also came under discussion.

