Sheikh Foundation praised for its community service

FAISALABAD: Sheikh Foundation (SF) is playing a key role in the welfare sector and administration will help it to further expand its services for the mitigation of the poor and deserving segments of the society, said Divisional Commissioner Saqib Manan.

Addressing the quarterly meeting of the S.F as chief guest, he expressed his satisfaction over the well-organized and innovative modules to drag out their community people from abysmal poverty and make them earn their own respectable livelihood.

He termed S.F as a role model for the other organizations and said that it has yielded positive results by focusing on free education, provision of health facilities in addition to extending necessary financial and legal assistance to the needy persons.

"Small interest free loans are also being extended so that their recipients could become self-reliant instead of becoming a burden on the society", he added.

The Divisional Commissioner also appreciated the organization of free medical camps with regular periodicity in addition to arranging marriage ceremonies of girls belonging to poor families.

Earlier Mian Muhammad Adrees, President S.F presented the overall performance of S.F and said that they are contemplating to introduce new welfare projects with a focus on construction and maintenance of graveyards around the urban areas of Faisalabad. He requested the Commissioner to allocate suitable pieces of state land for this purpose.

Underlining the issue of unemployment, he said that S.F will introduce a job portal for its members and their children. He hoped that it would provide an opportunity to its members to get jobs without any hassle. He said that the standing committees of S.F are regularly giving their positive and productive input to further improve the overall performance of their organization.

The meeting also approved a proposal to set up a dispensary in Dhuddiwala under the banner of S.F. It also discussed matters to jointly manage the schools and dispensaries established across the city by the S.F.-PR

