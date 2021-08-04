ANL 29.68 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (4.88%)
Clearing Schedule for T+2 System

KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange's Clearing Schedule for T+2 System....
Recorder Report 04 Aug 2021

KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange's Clearing Schedule for T+2 System.

=================================================
         CLEARING SCHEDULE FOR T+2 SYSTEM
        FOR THE MONTHS OF AUG & SEP 2021
=================================================
TRANSACTION  TRANSACTION  SETTLEMENT   SETTLEMENT
=================================================
30.07.2021    Friday      03.08.2021      Tuesday
02.08.2021    Monday      04.08.2021    Wednesday
03.08.2021    Tuesday     05.08.2021     Thursday
04.08.2021    Wednesday   06.08.2021       Friday
05.08.2021    Thursday    09.08.2021       Monday
06.08.2021    Friday      10.08.2021      Tuesday
09.08.2021    Monday      11.08.2021    Wednesday
10.08.2021    Tuesday     12.08.2021     Thursday
11.08.2021    Wednesday   13.08.2021       Friday
12.08.2021    Thursday    16.08.2021       Monday
13.08.2021    Friday      17.08.2021      Tuesday
16.08.2021    Monday      20.08.2021       Friday
17.08.2021    Tuesday     23.08.2021       Monday
20.08.2021    Friday      24.08.2021      Tuesday
23.08.2021    Monday      25.08.2021    Wednesday
24.08.2021    Tuesday     26.08.2021     Thursday
25.08.2021    Wednesday   27.08.2021       Friday
26.08.2021    Thursday    30.08.2021       Monday
27.08.2021    Friday      31.08.2021      Tuesday
30.08.2021    Monday      01.09.2021    Wednesday
31.08.2021    Tuesday     02.09.2021     Thursday
=================================================

NOTES:

If any necessity arises, the Pakistan Stock Exchange reserves the right to alter or vary the above dates. In case any settlement is postponed for whatsoever reasons, the same shall take place on the next working day.

Muharram (Ashura): Wednesday 18th and Thursday 19th August 2021 (subject to the sight of moon).

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

