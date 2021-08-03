ANL 29.08 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (2.76%)
ASC 20.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.25%)
ASL 25.13 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
BOP 8.34 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.09%)
BYCO 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.07%)
FCCL 22.15 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.05%)
FFBL 26.95 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.75%)
FFL 20.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.75%)
FNEL 9.05 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.23%)
GGGL 26.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.57%)
GGL 43.61 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (2.32%)
HUMNL 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.39%)
JSCL 21.85 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.1%)
KAPCO 39.24 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.13%)
KEL 3.87 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
MDTL 3.70 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (4.52%)
MLCF 44.77 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (1.75%)
NETSOL 164.60 Increased By ▲ 6.09 (3.84%)
PACE 7.52 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (4.44%)
PAEL 33.25 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.37%)
PIBTL 11.14 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.91%)
POWER 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.99%)
PRL 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (4.14%)
PTC 11.85 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.17%)
SILK 1.77 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.57%)
SNGP 49.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.4%)
TELE 17.04 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (7.85%)
TRG 162.95 Increased By ▲ 4.75 (3%)
UNITY 40.67 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.68%)
WTL 3.66 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.98%)
BR100 5,167 Increased By ▲ 43.1 (0.84%)
BR30 26,094 Increased By ▲ 442.33 (1.72%)
KSE100 47,697 Increased By ▲ 244.01 (0.51%)
KSE30 19,089 Increased By ▲ 103.82 (0.55%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,529
6724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,043,277
3,58224hr
7.19% positivity
Sindh
387,261
Punjab
358,387
Balochistan
30,627
Islamabad
88,344
KPK
145,306
Gold falls as investors await US jobs data

  • Spot gold fell 0.2% to $1,810.56 per ounce by 0121 GMT, while US gold futures fell 0.5% to $1,813.80
Reuters 03 Aug 2021

Gold prices were subdued on Tuesday, as the dollar held steady while investors avoided taking big positions ahead of the key US non-farm payroll data due later this week, although growing concerns over rising coronavirus cases limited decline.

FUNDAMENTALS

  • Spot gold fell 0.2% to $1,810.56 per ounce by 0121 GMT, while US gold futures fell 0.5% to $1,813.80.

  • US Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller on Monday said the central bank could start to reduce its support for the economy by October if the next two monthly jobs reports each show employment rising by 800,000 to 1 million, as he expects.

Spot gold may test resistance at $1,746

  • US manufacturing activity grew at a slower pace in July for the second straight month as raw material shortages persisted, though there are signs of some easing in supply-chain bottlenecks.

  • The dollar was on the back foot against the safe-haven yen and Swiss franc following soft US manufacturing data and rising concerns about the coronavirus Delta variant.

  • The US states of Florida and Louisiana were at or near their highest hospitalization numbers of the pandemic on Monday, due to the still-spreading Delta variant.

  • SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 0.2% to 1,029.71 tonnes on Monday from 1,031.46 tonnes on Friday.

  • Silver fell 0.4% to $25.33 per ounce, palladium rose 0.2% to $2,680.32, while platinum was down 0.6% to $1,050.83.

