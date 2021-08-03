Uniform education system in primary schools a historic step: governor

LAHORE: Terming uniform education system in public and private primary schools in Punjab as a historic step, Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said on Monday the government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan is pursuing national aspirations.

“We are pursuing a policy of non-interference because with strengthening of the institutions, Pakistan also will get stronger and the problems of the people will be solved immediately,” the governor said during a meeting with the Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs, Ali Muhammad Khan here today.

Both also exchanged views on current political situation and matters of mutual interest.

“For the first time in Pakistan, the government is working to strengthen the institutions, which have been made independent and strong,” the governor said, adding: “The PTI led government does not believe in any revenge rather it believes in the rule of law.”

Ali Muhammad Khan said that the opposition has no agenda and vision; hence, the people are with the government.

He said that the victory of PTI in Azad Kashmir is a sign of trust that the people have reposed in the government policies.

While commenting on current international scenario, he said that Pakistan is playing its positive role with good intentions for peace in the region.

