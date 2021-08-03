Noor Mukadam case: Court sends accused to jail on 14-day judicial remand

ISLAMABAD: A lower court of Islamabad on Monday sent the main accused Zahir Jaffar to jail on 14-days judicial remand in Noor Mukadam murder case.

The accused Zahif Jaffar was produced before the duty judge Shaistan Kundi amid foolproof security in place.

The police apprised the court regarding progress in investigation and prayed the court to send the accused jail on judicial remand.

The judge asked the accused whether he wanted to say anything to this Zahir Jaffar said his lawyer would speak on his behalf.

After this, the court sent the accused to jail and directed the police to produce the accused again on August 16. It may be mentioned here that Kohsar Police Station had arrested the accused after registration of first information report (FIR) against him.