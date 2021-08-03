Markets
New York cotton
03 Aug 2021
NEW YORK: The following were the fluctuations observed during the day:
=================================================================================
Current Session Prior Day
Open High Low Last Time Set Chg Vol Set
=================================================================================
Oct’21 90.09 90.69 89.75 89.99 11:36 - 0.16 12 89.83
Aug 02
Dec’21 89.44 90.20 89.01 89.72 13:19 - 0.33 12399 89.39
Aug 02
Mar’22 89.50 89.84 88.72 89.39 13:19 - 0.32 4208 89.07
Aug 02
=================================================================================
