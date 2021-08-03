ANL 28.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.53%)
New York cotton

NEW YORK: The following were the fluctuations observed during the day:...
Reuters 03 Aug 2021

NEW YORK: The following were the fluctuations observed during the day:

=================================================================================
                                  Current Session                       Prior Day
          Open     High    Low    Last     Time     Set     Chg     Vol       Set
=================================================================================
Oct’21    90.09   90.69   89.75   89.99   11:36      -      0.16      12    89.83
                                         Aug 02
Dec’21    89.44   90.20   89.01   89.72   13:19      -      0.33   12399    89.39
                                         Aug 02
Mar’22    89.50   89.84   88.72   89.39   13:19      -      0.32    4208    89.07
                                         Aug 02
=================================================================================
cotton yarn cotton market cotton crop Cotton spot Cotton rate

New York cotton

