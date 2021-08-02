ANL 28.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.23%)
ASC 20.16 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (2.39%)
ASL 24.95 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.04%)
BOP 8.22 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.61%)
BYCO 9.98 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.84%)
FCCL 21.96 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.37%)
FFBL 26.69 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.34%)
FFL 19.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.55%)
FNEL 8.45 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.72%)
GGGL 25.82 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (3.69%)
GGL 42.25 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.34%)
HUMNL 7.14 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (4.85%)
JSCL 21.01 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.99%)
KAPCO 39.09 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.23%)
KEL 3.87 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.31%)
MDTL 3.49 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.95%)
MLCF 43.50 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.05%)
NETSOL 151.65 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (1.57%)
PACE 7.15 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.42%)
PAEL 32.40 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.09%)
PIBTL 11.01 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.38%)
POWER 9.03 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.89%)
PRL 22.95 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.66%)
PTC 11.73 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.6%)
SILK 1.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.69%)
SNGP 49.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.2%)
TELE 15.75 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.61%)
TRG 155.30 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (0.56%)
UNITY 39.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.35%)
WTL 3.49 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.58%)
BR100 5,094 Increased By ▲ 50.43 (1%)
BR30 25,418 Increased By ▲ 202.6 (0.8%)
KSE100 47,253 Increased By ▲ 197.93 (0.42%)
KSE30 18,909 Increased By ▲ 71.9 (0.38%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,462
4024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,039,695
4,85824hr
8.61% positivity
Sindh
385,414
Punjab
357,735
Balochistan
30,502
Islamabad
88,093
KPK
144,848
FTSE 100 gains on HSBC boost; M&A activity pushes mid-caps to record highs

  • The FTSE 100 rose 1%, led by banks, oil stocks and base metal miners
Reuters 02 Aug 2021

London's FTSE 100 rose on Monday, led by HSBC after its first-half profit more than doubled, while a host of merger and acquisition activity helped push mid-cap stocks to record highs.

HSBC Holdings gained 1.3% and was the top boost to the blue-chip index after it reported forecast-beating first-half pretax profit that more than doubled from last year when it made huge provisions for pandemic-related bad loans.

The FTSE 100 rose 1%, led by banks, oil stocks and base metal miners.

The domestically focussed mid-cap index climbed 1.5%, led by Meggitt and Sanne Group on takeover deals.

FTSE 100 lower

British engineering group Meggitt surged 59.8% after US industrial firm Parker-Hannifin said it agreed to buy the firm in a deal valuing it at 6.3 billion pounds.

UK asset manager Sanne Group Plc was the second-biggest gainer on the mid-cap index, up 8.4%, after it said it might get a $2 billion takeover bid from Apex.

FTSE 100 London's FTSE Meggitt

