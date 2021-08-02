ANL 28.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-3.72%)
Pressurising Gibbs is condemnable act: Fawad

APP 02 Aug 2021

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Sunday said that it was unfortunate that South African cricketer Herschelle Gibbs has been pressurised to withdraw from the Kashmir Premier League (KPL).

In a media talk, he said, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has used cricket for politics in the past as well which was strongly condemnable. He said that pressurising Herschelle Gibbs not to participate in Kashmir will not harm Kashmir movement, rather it will benefit it. The minister said, by stopping international players for their irrational political objectives, Indian rulers will harm themselves.

He said that as there were millions of cricket fans in both India and Pakistan, cricket should be kept separate from politics. He said that Kashmir Premier League was important for Pakistan cricket and people wanted to see its matched.

Narendra Modi Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Kashmir Premier League Information Minister cricket for politics

