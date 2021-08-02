FOCUS 2019-2020: Trade & Investment Promotion

In 2019, Swiss exports to Pakistan amounted to CHF 373.7 million and consisted mainly of machinery, chemical, pharmaceuticals, and luxury watches.

Imports from Pakistan – mainly textiles and agricultural products – amounted to CHF 166.8 million. Switzerland invested USD 21.2 million in Pakistan in the fiscal year July 01, 2018 to June 30, 2019.

Small projects supported by the Embassy:

Water Sanitation and Hygiene (April 2020):

The Embassy of Switzerland in Pakistan in collaboration with Sangtani Women Rural Development Organization (SWRDO) helped install water wells with hand pump machines in District Rajanpur, Punjab in April 2020. The ‘Water Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH)’ project intends to increase access to sustainable, safe water and environmental sanitation for poor and vulnerable communities and reduce the prevalence of WASH-related diseases, including (bacteria, arsenic, fluoride and nitrate free) through the promotion of clean water facilities.

Provision of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to ensure safety of doctors and paramedics in the fight against Covid-19 (July 2020):

The Embassy of Switzerland in Pakistan provided 2000 high quality Covid-19 protection suits to Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) in July 2020 to ensure the safety of doctors and paramedics in the fight against coronavirus. PIMS Joint Executive Director Dr. Minhajus- Siraj, while receiving the suits, said that it was an extremely valuable contribution that would help in keeping healthcare workers safe from infection. The virus protection suits were delivered at an appropriate time when the tertiary care hospitals of the capital, especially PIMS, was gearing up to restore its outdoor services for the public. These services were withheld in the wake of spread of COVID-19 since four months.

