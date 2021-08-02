ANL 28.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-3.72%)
ASC 19.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.45%)
ASL 24.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.2%)
BOP 8.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.09%)
BYCO 9.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.39%)
FCCL 21.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.32%)
FFBL 26.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.48%)
FFL 20.05 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (3.72%)
FNEL 8.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
GGGL 24.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.03%)
GGL 41.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.91 (-4.38%)
HUMNL 6.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.59%)
JSCL 20.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-4.19%)
KAPCO 39.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
MDTL 3.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.69%)
MLCF 43.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.03%)
NETSOL 149.30 Decreased By ▼ -7.70 (-4.9%)
PACE 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.11%)
PAEL 32.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-3.7%)
PIBTL 10.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.82%)
POWER 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.21%)
PRL 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.3%)
PTC 11.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.85%)
SILK 1.77 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.91%)
SNGP 49.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-2.05%)
TELE 15.50 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.18%)
TRG 154.43 Decreased By ▼ -5.82 (-3.63%)
UNITY 40.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.36%)
WTL 3.47 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.17%)
BR100 5,043 Decreased By ▼ -50.24 (-0.99%)
BR30 25,215 Decreased By ▼ -494.66 (-1.92%)
KSE100 47,055 Decreased By ▼ -257.04 (-0.54%)
KSE30 18,837 Decreased By ▼ -126.39 (-0.67%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,462
4024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,039,695
4,85824hr
8.61% positivity
Sindh
385,414
Punjab
357,735
Balochistan
30,502
Islamabad
88,093
KPK
144,848
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 02, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Supplements

FOCUS 2019-2020: Trade & Investment Promotion

02 Aug 2021

In 2019, Swiss exports to Pakistan amounted to CHF 373.7 million and consisted mainly of machinery, chemical, pharmaceuticals, and luxury watches.

Imports from Pakistan – mainly textiles and agricultural products – amounted to CHF 166.8 million. Switzerland invested USD 21.2 million in Pakistan in the fiscal year July 01, 2018 to June 30, 2019.

Small projects supported by the Embassy:

Water Sanitation and Hygiene (April 2020):

The Embassy of Switzerland in Pakistan in collaboration with Sangtani Women Rural Development Organization (SWRDO) helped install water wells with hand pump machines in District Rajanpur, Punjab in April 2020. The ‘Water Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH)’ project intends to increase access to sustainable, safe water and environmental sanitation for poor and vulnerable communities and reduce the prevalence of WASH-related diseases, including (bacteria, arsenic, fluoride and nitrate free) through the promotion of clean water facilities.

Provision of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to ensure safety of doctors and paramedics in the fight against Covid-19 (July 2020):

Water Sanitation and Hygiene (April 2020):

The Embassy of Switzerland in Pakistan provided 2000 high quality Covid-19 protection suits to Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) in July 2020 to ensure the safety of doctors and paramedics in the fight against coronavirus. PIMS Joint Executive Director Dr. Minhajus- Siraj, while receiving the suits, said that it was an extremely valuable contribution that would help in keeping healthcare workers safe from infection. The virus protection suits were delivered at an appropriate time when the tertiary care hospitals of the capital, especially PIMS, was gearing up to restore its outdoor services for the public. These services were withheld in the wake of spread of COVID-19 since four months.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Swiss National Day National Day of the Swiss Confederation Swiss exports to Pakistan

FOCUS 2019-2020: Trade & Investment Promotion

Govt doesn't want to 'ruin' national economy: PM

Evergrande sells stakes in internet unit for $418m

Afghan forces bomb Taliban fighters to repel assaults on key cities

WPR praised for declaring Pakistan as 'cheapest country'

IPPs: NAB fear impediment to implementation of PPAs

Fires rage across southern Europe

Targeted lockdown likely in urban centres: Umar

Kuwait Ports plans region's first city for electric car makers

Pressurising Gibbs is condemnable act: Fawad

Import of partial raw materials from Afghanistan: PCMEA team briefs Dawood about duties, taxes

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.