Govt policies hitting hard common man: PPP

ISLAMABAD: Central leaders of Pakistan People's Party (PPP) have said that due to wrong government policies it is becoming more difficult for the common man to survive. PPP Secretary General Nayyar Hussain Bukhari and Central Secretary Information Faisal Karim Kundi, addressing a joint press conference in Islamabad on Sunday said: "Lockdown has already been imposed in Sindh due to coronavirus. If there is any loss, the federal government will be responsible for it."

They asked that if the PPP had eight candidates in Azad Kashmir according to the federal minister Fawad Chaudhry, how it won 11 seats? They said: "ATMs are competing to become the Prime Minister in Azad Kashmir."

They urged Election Commission Azad Jammu and Kashmir to take action against the minister for Kashmir affairs Ali Amin Gandapur. They said 'NAB-Niazi nexus' is known to all in the country. Whatever policy is made regarding Afghanistan should be brought to Parliament. Due to the failed foreign policy of this government, our relations with other countries are not good, they said.

They claimed Nazir Chauhan was tortured and a forced statement was obtained from him, they said. They said that the common man is suffering in the country due to the failed economic policies of the sitting government. They said that the government has no foreign policy either.

Nayyar Bukhari said the situation in our neighbourhood is getting very dangerous. He said the whole nation has been suffering the torment of inflation, adding no policy at the national level is visible and the threats are looming large over Pakistan.

He said the government is not giving importance to Parliament. The PTI has brought a representative of the Taliban on the seat of Ulema and Mashaikh, he claimed. He said that his party has asked its parliamentary party in Azad Jammu Kashmir to join hands with other parties for making a strong opposition.

"The case of Qazi Faez Isa is pending in the Supreme Court. Farogh Naseem has filed a new petition on behalf of the government. A petition cannot be re-filed. The second review petition means retaliation," he said.

Bukhari said that due to the tricks of the federal government, PTI won ten seats in the Azad Jammu Kashmir elections. "Results of four of our seats were rigged. The decision of the Election Commission was not implemented," he claimed.

On this occasion, Faisal Karim Kundi said that the Sindh government has imposed a lockdown in the large interest of the people. He opined that it was more important to save the lives than saving the economy.

"Fawad Chaudhry said that PPP has eight candidates and PPP has already won 11 seats. There is an 'ATM competition' in Azad Kashmir. The heavier ATM will become the Prime Minister," he said. He said that E-11 Sector of Islamabad was submerged in rainwater while Asad Umar kept tweeting from his drawing room.

He said the most important issue of the country is the growing number of Coronavirus cases. He said the federal spokespersons are working against the lockdown in Sindh. The cabinet will be responsible for encouraging the people of Sindh to break the lockdown. He said that the people are bombed with inflation, as food items are getting more and more expensive.

On the occasion, a former MPA Mazhar Jamil Alizai said that he had left the party but now he has returned, unconditionally. Nayyar Hussain Bukhari welcomed Jamil Alizai back to the party. Akhunzada Chitan and other party leaders were also present.

