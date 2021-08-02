PDM postpones Karachi rally

KARACHI: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) chief and Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) head Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Sunday announced to postpone Karachi rally due to surging coronavirus cases in the port city. The PDM chief earlier announced to hold a rally in Karachi on August 13.

PML-N leader and Secretary-General of Pakistan Democratic Movement, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, said the multi-party alliance will announce a new date of the Karachi rally once the Covid situation gets better in the provincial capital of Sindh.

According to the sources, the PDM has decided to give a tough time not only to Imran Khan's PTI government but also to the PPP's Sindh government. Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) yesterday also postponed its scheduled protest rally in Hyderabad against the Sindh government after a sharp increase in Covid-19 cases.