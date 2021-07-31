Pakistan
Gold price decreases by Rs500 to Rs110,000 per tola
- The price of 10 gram of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs429 and was sold at Rs94,307
31 Jul 2021
ISLAMABAD: The price of 24 karat per tola gold decreased by Rs500 and was sold at Rs110,000 on Saturday against its sale at Rs110,500, Karachi Sarafa and Jewellers Group reported.
The price of 10 gram of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs429 and was sold at Rs94,307 against its sale at Rs94,736 while the prices of 10 gram of 22 Karat gold went down to Rs86,448 from Rs86,841
Gold price increases by Rs950 to Rs110,500 per tola
The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained stable at Rs1,460 and Rs1,251.71, respectively.
The price of gold in international market declined by $8 and was traded at $1,814 against its sale at $1,822.
