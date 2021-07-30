OGDCL makes gas, condensate discovery at Kawagarh Formation

KARACHI: Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL), being operator of Wali Exploration Licence with 100 percent working interest has made a gas and condensate discovery over Kawagarh Formation from its exploratory efforts at well Wali # 01 which is located in FR Lakki, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

The said discovery is unique as it is the first ever discovery made in Kawagarh formation in Pakistan and will open new avenues for exploration and this will give boost to exploration activities in Pakistan, a notice sent to Pakistan Stock Exchange on Thursday said.

OGDCL discovers gas and condensate reserves in KPK

The structure of well Wali # 01 was drilled and tested using OGDCL's in house expertise. The well was drilled down to the depth of 4727 meters Kawagarh formation. Based on the good oil/gas shows during drilling, interpretation of open hole logs data i.e. presence of fractures in limestone based on image logs data, Drill Stem Test (DST) was conducted in the Kawagarh Formation of Late Cretaceous age.

