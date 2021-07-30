ANL 29.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.84%)
ASC 19.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.06%)
ASL 24.40 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.39%)
BOP 8.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 10.04 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.62%)
FCCL 21.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.46%)
FFBL 27.00 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.33%)
FFL 19.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-3.35%)
FNEL 8.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-3.66%)
GGGL 25.16 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-4.7%)
GGL 43.60 Decreased By ▼ -2.44 (-5.3%)
HUMNL 6.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.84%)
JSCL 21.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.56%)
KAPCO 39.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.78%)
KEL 3.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.79%)
MDTL 3.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.12%)
MLCF 43.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
NETSOL 157.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-0.95%)
PACE 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.36%)
PAEL 33.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.1%)
PIBTL 10.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.45%)
POWER 9.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.52%)
PRL 23.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.43%)
PTC 11.88 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.41%)
SILK 1.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-6.01%)
SNGP 50.74 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (1.89%)
TELE 15.17 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.5%)
TRG 160.25 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.5%)
UNITY 40.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.25%)
WTL 3.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-4.46%)
BR100 5,093 Decreased By ▼ -3.1 (-0.06%)
BR30 25,710 Decreased By ▼ -44.74 (-0.17%)
KSE100 47,312 Decreased By ▼ -5.7 (-0.01%)
KSE30 18,963 Decreased By ▼ -10.86 (-0.06%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,209
7624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,020,324
4,49724hr
7.53% positivity
Sindh
374,434
Punjab
354,904
Balochistan
30,019
Islamabad
86,602
KPK
142,799
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 30, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

OGDCL makes gas, condensate discovery at Kawagarh Formation

Recorder Report 30 Jul 2021

KARACHI: Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL), being operator of Wali Exploration Licence with 100 percent working interest has made a gas and condensate discovery over Kawagarh Formation from its exploratory efforts at well Wali # 01 which is located in FR Lakki, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

The said discovery is unique as it is the first ever discovery made in Kawagarh formation in Pakistan and will open new avenues for exploration and this will give boost to exploration activities in Pakistan, a notice sent to Pakistan Stock Exchange on Thursday said.

OGDCL discovers gas and condensate reserves in KPK

The structure of well Wali # 01 was drilled and tested using OGDCL's in house expertise. The well was drilled down to the depth of 4727 meters Kawagarh formation. Based on the good oil/gas shows during drilling, interpretation of open hole logs data i.e. presence of fractures in limestone based on image logs data, Drill Stem Test (DST) was conducted in the Kawagarh Formation of Late Cretaceous age.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

OGDCL KPK gas discovery Kawagarh Formation

OGDCL makes gas, condensate discovery at Kawagarh Formation

Forex reserves down $252m

Dr Ishrat resigns?

Public figures: UN urged to probe India's use of Pegasus spyware

Intra-party elections: ECP asks PM to explain his position within 14 days

Inadmissible refunds: PM cuts FBR official to size

Sindh reports 44 Covid-19 deaths as situation continues to worsen

Pakistan's construction sector attracts Rs 1 trillion investment: Farrukh Habib

Peace in Afghanistan will give Pakistan access to Central Asian states, says PM

Complete lockdown not the solution, says Asad Umar

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters