ANL 29.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.84%)
ASC 19.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.06%)
ASL 24.40 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.39%)
BOP 8.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 10.04 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.62%)
FCCL 21.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.46%)
FFBL 27.00 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.33%)
FFL 19.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-3.35%)
FNEL 8.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-3.66%)
GGGL 25.16 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-4.7%)
GGL 43.60 Decreased By ▼ -2.44 (-5.3%)
HUMNL 6.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.84%)
JSCL 21.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.56%)
KAPCO 39.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.78%)
KEL 3.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.79%)
MDTL 3.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.12%)
MLCF 43.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
NETSOL 157.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-0.95%)
PACE 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.36%)
PAEL 33.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.1%)
PIBTL 10.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.45%)
POWER 9.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.52%)
PRL 23.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.43%)
PTC 11.88 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.41%)
SILK 1.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-6.01%)
SNGP 50.74 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (1.89%)
TELE 15.17 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.5%)
TRG 160.25 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.5%)
UNITY 40.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.25%)
WTL 3.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-4.46%)
BR100 5,093 Decreased By ▼ -3.1 (-0.06%)
BR30 25,710 Decreased By ▼ -44.74 (-0.17%)
KSE100 47,312 Decreased By ▼ -5.7 (-0.01%)
KSE30 18,963 Decreased By ▼ -10.86 (-0.06%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,209
7624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,020,324
4,49724hr
7.53% positivity
Sindh
374,434
Punjab
354,904
Balochistan
30,019
Islamabad
86,602
KPK
142,799
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 30, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Situation of coronavirus getting worse: ministers

Recorder Report 30 Jul 2021

KARACHI: Provincial Ministers Jam Ikramullah Dharejo and Syed Owais Shah have said that the situation of coronavirus positive cases is getting worse day by day. The business community is supposed to stand by the Sindh government in this difficult time.

The situation in the corona emergency wards of hospitals is known to everyone,

stated Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce Jam Ikramullah Dharejo and Provincial Minister for Transport Syed Owais Qadir Shah along with Commissioner of Karachi, Naveed Ahmed Sheikh, during a meeting with the business community at the commissioner's office on the current situation of the coronavirus.

Atiq Mir, chairman of the All Karachi Traders Union, Rizwan Irfan, president of the Electronics Market, Imtiaz Al Hassan, President Karachi Marriage Hall Association, Syed Tariq Shah, Chairman All Private Schools Association, Faizan, President All Pakistan Restaurant Association, Muhammad Ilyas, President Tariq Road Traders, Asif Gulfam, President Cloth Markets Association, and others also attended the meeting.

Provincial Minister Jam Ikramullah Dharejo added, "Only together can we deal with this epidemic.

The Sindh government is taking strict measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus."

Provincial Minister Syed Owais Shah said that only implementation of SOPs could take us out of this difficult time.

On this occasion, the representatives of the business community suggested that the Sindh government should review the market timing.

There should be one business holiday a week while schools should be allowed to open following SOPs.

Provincial Ministers Jam Ikramullah Dharejo and Syed Owais Shah assured the participants that the suggestions from the business community and other communities would be put before Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Coronavirus coronavirus cases Jam Ikramullah Dharejo Syed Owais Shah Naveed Ahmed Sheikh

Situation of coronavirus getting worse: ministers

China tries to ease investor fears over crackdown

'Pakistan not a spokesman for Taliban,' says PM

LDA City Apartments: PM performs balloting

Various economic sectors: BoI inks 2-year MoU with Bahrain's EDB

ADB identifies challenges to PPP framework

Wheat import exempted from PPRA rules

Proposed auto policy: Tarin directs broad-based consultations with key stakeholders

Schools in Punjab to reopen on rotation basis

Double tax and bandits on Pak-Afghan trade route

H1 2021: delivers strong performance

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.