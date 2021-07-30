Situation of coronavirus getting worse: ministers

KARACHI: Provincial Ministers Jam Ikramullah Dharejo and Syed Owais Shah have said that the situation of coronavirus positive cases is getting worse day by day. The business community is supposed to stand by the Sindh government in this difficult time.

The situation in the corona emergency wards of hospitals is known to everyone,

stated Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce Jam Ikramullah Dharejo and Provincial Minister for Transport Syed Owais Qadir Shah along with Commissioner of Karachi, Naveed Ahmed Sheikh, during a meeting with the business community at the commissioner's office on the current situation of the coronavirus.

Atiq Mir, chairman of the All Karachi Traders Union, Rizwan Irfan, president of the Electronics Market, Imtiaz Al Hassan, President Karachi Marriage Hall Association, Syed Tariq Shah, Chairman All Private Schools Association, Faizan, President All Pakistan Restaurant Association, Muhammad Ilyas, President Tariq Road Traders, Asif Gulfam, President Cloth Markets Association, and others also attended the meeting.

Provincial Minister Jam Ikramullah Dharejo added, "Only together can we deal with this epidemic.

The Sindh government is taking strict measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus."

Provincial Minister Syed Owais Shah said that only implementation of SOPs could take us out of this difficult time.

On this occasion, the representatives of the business community suggested that the Sindh government should review the market timing.

There should be one business holiday a week while schools should be allowed to open following SOPs.

Provincial Ministers Jam Ikramullah Dharejo and Syed Owais Shah assured the participants that the suggestions from the business community and other communities would be put before Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021