Markets
New York cotton
30 Jul 2021
NEW YORK: The following were the fluctuations observed during the day:
=================================================================================
Current Session Prior Day
Open High Low Last Time Set Chg Vol Set
=================================================================================
Oct'21 91.30 91.43 90.41 90.76 13:05 90.76 -0.15 30 90.91
Jul 29
Dec'21 90.47 90.90 90.01 90.31 13:19 90.31 -0.21 11594 90.52
Jul 29
Mar'22 90.00 90.40 89.67 89.92 13:19 89.92 -0.16 3023 90.08
Jul 29
=================================================================================
