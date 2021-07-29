ANL 29.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.84%)
ASC 19.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.06%)
ASL 24.40 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.39%)
BOP 8.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 10.04 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.62%)
FCCL 21.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.46%)
FFBL 27.00 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.33%)
FFL 19.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-3.35%)
FNEL 8.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-3.66%)
GGGL 25.16 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-4.7%)
GGL 43.60 Decreased By ▼ -2.44 (-5.3%)
HUMNL 6.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.84%)
JSCL 21.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.56%)
KAPCO 39.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.78%)
KEL 3.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.79%)
MDTL 3.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.12%)
MLCF 43.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
NETSOL 157.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-0.95%)
PACE 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.36%)
PAEL 33.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.1%)
PIBTL 10.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.45%)
POWER 9.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.52%)
PRL 23.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.43%)
PTC 11.88 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.41%)
SILK 1.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-6.01%)
SNGP 50.74 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (1.89%)
TELE 15.17 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.5%)
TRG 160.25 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.5%)
UNITY 40.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.25%)
WTL 3.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-4.46%)
BR100 5,093 Decreased By ▼ -3.1 (-0.06%)
BR30 25,710 Decreased By ▼ -44.74 (-0.17%)
KSE100 47,312 Decreased By ▼ -5.7 (-0.01%)
KSE30 18,963 Decreased By ▼ -10.86 (-0.06%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,209
7624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,020,324
4,49724hr
7.53% positivity
Sindh
374,434
Punjab
354,904
Balochistan
30,019
Islamabad
86,602
KPK
142,799
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 29, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

TSX rises as miners rally on higher gold prices

  • Bullion prices rose more than 1% to a near two-week high after the US central bank's statement
  • Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 89.86 points, or 0.44%, at 20,320.26
Reuters 29 Jul 2021

Canada's main stock index rose on Thursday, as miners tracked gold prices higher after the US Federal Reserve doused prospects of an increase in lending rates.

Bullion prices rose more than 1% to a near two-week high after the US central bank's statement.

Fed Chair Powell said the US job market still had "some ground to cover" before it would be time to pull back from the economic support the central bank put in place in 2020 to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

At 9:51 a.m. ET (1351 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 89.86 points, or 0.44%, at 20,320.26.

TSX flat as glum Shopify forecast outweighs strong Loblaw earnings

Seven of the index's 11 major sectors were higher, led by the materials sector - which includes precious and base metals miners. It added 2.1%.

Endeavour Silver and Kirkland Lake Gold were the top percentage gainers on the subindex, rising 5.5% each.

The energy sector climbed 1.2% as US crude prices were up 0.6% a barrel, while Brent crude added 0.6%.

Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem, writing in a column for the Financial Post newspaper, said Canadians can be confident that the cost of living will not rise out of control as the economy reopens from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Pot stocks lift TSX after OrganiGram's strong results

Among earnings reports, oil and gas producer Cenovus Energy Inc added 2.5% as it raised its full-year production forecast and posted a near 2% rise in second quarter profit.

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd gained 1.8% after the railroad operator topped quarterly profit estimates on Wednesday.

On the TSX, 158 issues were higher, while 70 issues declined for a 2.26-to-1 ratio favouring gainers, with 21.93 million shares traded.

Lundin Mining fell 7.0%, the most on the TSX, followed by shares in Real Matters Inc, down 5.3%.

The most heavily traded shares by volume were Lundin Mining, down 7%; Suncor Energy, down 0.3% and Cenovus Energy, up 2.4%.

The TSX posted no new 52-week high and no new low.

Across all Canadian issues, there were 32 new 52-week highs and three new lows, with total volume of 36.37 million shares.

TSX Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index

TSX rises as miners rally on higher gold prices

Pakistan's construction sector attracts Rs 1 trillion investment: Farrukh Habib

Peace in Afghanistan will give Pakistan access to Central Asian states, says PM

Complete lockdown not the solution, says Asad Umar

Pakistan has requested Iran to normalise power supply to Balochistan: Hammad Azhar

Emirates extends suspension on flights from Pakistan till Aug 7

Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves fall to $24.875 billion

Delta variant drives Eastern Mediterranean virus surge including Pakistan: WHO

Pakistan wants greater economic ties with Bahrain, says Qureshi

Pakistan picks up vaccination pace, administers highest number of Covid-19 doses in a day

Pakistan reports highest single-day cases in 3 months as surge in Covid-19 continues

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters