ANL 29.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-4.94%)
ASC 20.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.39%)
ASL 23.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.26%)
BOP 8.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.78%)
BYCO 9.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.59%)
FCCL 21.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.58%)
FFBL 26.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.93%)
FFL 20.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-3.8%)
FNEL 8.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.24%)
GGGL 26.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-3.83%)
GGL 46.04 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-2.25%)
HUMNL 7.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-4.73%)
JSCL 21.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-3.91%)
KAPCO 38.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.76%)
KEL 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.51%)
MDTL 3.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-4.56%)
MLCF 43.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.74%)
NETSOL 158.50 Decreased By ▼ -7.45 (-4.49%)
PACE 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.87%)
PAEL 33.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.06%)
PIBTL 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.22%)
POWER 9.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.36%)
PTC 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.11%)
SILK 1.83 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.55%)
SNGP 49.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.4%)
TELE 14.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.73%)
TRG 159.45 Decreased By ▼ -6.75 (-4.06%)
UNITY 40.45 Decreased By ▼ -2.52 (-5.86%)
WTL 3.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-4.01%)
BR100 5,096 Decreased By ▼ -70.59 (-1.37%)
BR30 25,755 Decreased By ▼ -734.03 (-2.77%)
KSE100 47,318 Decreased By ▼ -368.96 (-0.77%)
KSE30 18,974 Decreased By ▼ -155.31 (-0.81%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,133
4424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,015,827
4,11924hr
7.88% positivity
Sindh
371,762
Punjab
354,312
Balochistan
29,861
Islamabad
86,226
KPK
142,400
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 29, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

MoF for ensuring sustainability of new growth strategy

Zaheer Abbasi 29 Jul 2021

ISLAMABAD: There is a need to ensure that the new growth strategy is sustainable without any macroeconomic imbalances, according to monthly ''Economic Update and Outlook" for July 2021.

The economic update and outlook uploaded by the Ministry of Finance on its website also noted that the transition towards a higher potential growth level, pressure can be built on external accounts.

The objective of recent accommodative monetary and fiscal policies is to put Pakistan's economy on a higher growth trajectory.

Economic rebound to continue, says finance ministry

The economic recovery in Pakistan's main exporting partners is making the external environment favourable.

However, recent deadly floods in Germany, China, India, and North America may raise direct and indirect economic losses along the global supply and trade chains.

In addition, in the transition towards a higher potential growth level, pressure can be built on external accounts.

Thus, it is important to closely monitor it in order to ensure that the new growth strategy is sustainable without any macroeconomic imbalances as observed in the past.

The economic update noted that the surge in economic growth is expected to continue in the fiscal year 2022 on account of reopening of economic activities and acceleration in vaccination process.

The risk of pandemic still exists; however, the government may not follow complete lockdown given the public behaves responsibly by following the COVID-related SOPs.

In recent months, the year-on-year inflation rate is on a declining trend and it is expected that this declining trend will continue in the absence of any major shock. Month-on-month inflationary impulses in July can be considered as 2nd round effect of previous increase in international commodity prices, from recent increase in gasoline prices, currency depreciation and monetary expansion.

Refined sugar import: MoF asked to arrange Rs18bn

Additionally, the month of July tends to show a positive seasonal inflation effect.

On the other hand, international food prices declined in June and government efforts to increase the efficiency of domestic food markets are still in place and are continuously being monitored and strengthened. The outlook said that the fiscal deficit reduced to 4.6 percent of GDP (Rs2,197 billion) during July-May, fiscal year 2021, down from 5.8 percent of GDP (Rs2,418 billion) last year.

The primary balance, on the other hand, recorded a surplus of Rs139 billion (0.3 percent of GDP) against the deficit of Rs339 billion (-0.8 percent of GDP) last year.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

ministry of finance MOF macroeconomic fiscal policies Economic Update Economic Update and Outlook growth strategy

MoF for ensuring sustainability of new growth strategy

Profit, dividend: Foreign investors repatriate $1.622bn in FY21

'US has really messed it up in Afghanistan': PM

Afghanistan will become 'pariah state' if Taliban seize power: US

COAS, Saudi FM discuss situation

Two killed in Islamabad as torrential rains create havoc

OICCI says security environment has further improved

Modalities of Kamyab Pakistan Programme fine-tuned

Atif Bokhari made President, CEO of Askari Bank

FBR allows Skardu Airport to deal with goods

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters